Texas vs Missouri Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

The Missouri Tigers (15-3, 4-1 SEC) hope to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Texas Longhorns (12-6, 1-4 SEC) on January 21, 2025 at Moody Center. The game airs on SEC Network.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas vs. Missouri Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Arena: Moody Center

Texas vs. Missouri Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas win (64.8%)

Before you wager on Tuesday's Texas-Missouri spread (Texas -2.5) or total (147.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas vs. Missouri: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas is 10-8-0 ATS this season.

Missouri has won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

Texas (7-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (63.6%) than Missouri (4-1) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (80%).

When playing at home, the Longhorns have a better record against the spread (7-4-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (2-2-0).

Against the spread last year, the Tigers had better results on the road (6-6-0) than at home (3-13-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Texas is 3-2-0 this season.

Missouri has five wins against the spread in five SEC games this season.

Texas vs. Missouri: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas has come away with seven wins in the nine contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Longhorns have been a -138 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every game.

Missouri has compiled a 2-3 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +115 or longer, the Tigers have gone 2-3 (40%).

Texas has an implied victory probability of 58% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas vs. Missouri Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas is outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game with a +243 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.4 points per game (59th in college basketball) and allows 66.9 per contest (58th in college basketball).

Tre Johnson leads Texas, scoring 18.6 points per game (47th in college basketball).

Missouri outscores opponents by 15.7 points per game (posting 84.8 points per game, 15th in college basketball, and allowing 69.1 per outing, 106th in college basketball) and has a +284 scoring differential.

Mark Mitchell leads Missouri, scoring 13.8 points per game (388th in college basketball).

The Longhorns win the rebound battle by 2.4 boards on average. They collect 32.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 171st in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.2 per outing.

Arthur Kaluma leads the team with 7.9 rebounds per game (80th in college basketball action).

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 2.3 boards on average. They collect 31.9 rebounds per game, 222nd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.6.

Mitchell tops the Tigers with 5.0 rebounds per game (605th in college basketball).

Texas averages 105.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (24th in college basketball), and allows 87.5 points per 100 possessions (77th in college basketball).

The Tigers rank eighth in college basketball with 107.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 77th defensively with 87.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!