Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 15

The No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-5, 10-3 Big 12) visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-12, 4-9 Big 12) in Big 12 action at Gallagher-Iba Arena, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Game time: 3:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech win (77.6%)

To help you make an informed wager on Texas Tech-Oklahoma State outing (in which Texas Tech is a 9.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 149.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has covered 13 times in 24 games with a spread this season.

Oklahoma State has compiled a 10-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Oklahoma State is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 7-7 ATS record Texas Tech racks up as a 9.5-point favorite.

The Red Raiders have done a better job covering the spread in road games (4-2-0) than they have in home games (9-6-0).

The Cowboys' winning percentage against the spread at home is .364 (4-7-0). Away, it is .556 (5-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Texas Tech is 7-6-0 this season.

Oklahoma State has covered the spread seven times in 13 Big 12 games.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has won in 15, or 78.9%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Red Raiders have been victorious 10 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -429 or shorter on the moneyline.

Oklahoma State has won 7.7% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (1-12).

The Cowboys have played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +330 or longer without winning.

Texas Tech has an implied victory probability of 81.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech is outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game with a +346 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82 points per game (25th in college basketball) and allows 67.5 per contest (58th in college basketball).

JT Toppin's team-leading 16.6 points per game ranks 132nd in college basketball.

Oklahoma State is being outscored by 1.6 points per game, with a -39 scoring differential overall. It puts up 72.9 points per game (218th in college basketball), and allows 74.5 per contest (262nd in college basketball).

Marchelus Avery is 641st in the nation with a team-leading 12.2 points per game.

The Red Raiders win the rebound battle by an average of 4.8 boards. They are pulling down 33.3 rebounds per game (116th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.5 per outing.

Toppin leads the team with nine rebounds per game (29th in college basketball play).

The Cowboys come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. They are recording 31.3 rebounds per game (232nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.5.

Abou Ousmane is 357th in the country with 5.8 rebounds per game, leading the Cowboys.

Texas Tech scores 105.8 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball), while giving up 87.2 points per 100 possessions (44th in college basketball).

The Cowboys' 93 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 257th in college basketball, and the 95.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 245th in college basketball.

