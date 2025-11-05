Texas Tech vs BYU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the BYU Cougars.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Texas Tech vs BYU Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Texas Tech: (-375) | BYU: (+300)

Texas Tech: (-375) | BYU: (+300) Spread: Texas Tech: -10.5 (-105) | BYU: +10.5 (-115)

Texas Tech: -10.5 (-105) | BYU: +10.5 (-115) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Texas Tech vs BYU Betting Trends

Against the spread, Texas Tech is 8-1-0 this year.

As 10.5-point favorites or more, Texas Tech is 6-0 against the spread.

This season, four of Texas Tech's nine games have go over the point total.

Against the spread, BYU is 6-2-0 this year.

Of eight BYU games so far this year, four have hit the over.

Texas Tech vs BYU Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Raiders win (79.2%)

Texas Tech vs BYU Point Spread

BYU is a 10.5-point underdog against Texas Tech. BYU is -115 to cover the spread, and Texas Tech is -105.

Texas Tech vs BYU Over/Under

A combined point total of 52.5 has been set for Texas Tech-BYU on Nov. 8, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Texas Tech vs BYU Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Texas Tech vs. BYU reveal Texas Tech as the favorite (-375) and BYU as the underdog (+300).

Texas Tech vs. BYU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas Tech 43.6 3 13.2 6 56.7 9 BYU 36.3 28 17.0 15 49.9 8

Texas Tech vs. BYU Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Texas Tech vs. BYU analysis on FanDuel Research.