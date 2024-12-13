Texas Tech vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Liberty Bowl 2024

NCAA football action on Friday includes the Texas Tech Red Raiders playing the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Texas Tech vs Arkansas Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas Tech: (-152) | Arkansas: (+126)

Texas Tech: (-152) | Arkansas: (+126) Spread: Texas Tech: -2.5 (-122) | Arkansas: +2.5 (100)

Texas Tech: -2.5 (-122) | Arkansas: +2.5 (100) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas Tech vs Arkansas Betting Trends

Texas Tech is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

On the season, Texas Tech is 4-3 as 2.5-point or better favorites.

Out of 12 Texas Tech games so far this season, eight have hit the over.

Arkansas has covered the spread seven times in 12 games.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, Arkansas is 5-3.

Of 12 Arkansas games so far this year, six have hit the over.

Texas Tech vs Arkansas Point Spread

Arkansas is the underdog by 2.5 points against Texas Tech. Arkansas is -122 to cover the spread, and Texas Tech is +100.

Texas Tech vs Arkansas Over/Under

Texas Tech versus Arkansas on Dec. 27 has an over/under of 60.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Texas Tech vs Arkansas Moneyline

Texas Tech is a -152 favorite on the moneyline, while Arkansas is a +126 underdog.

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas Tech 38.6 10 34.5 121 62.0 12 Arkansas 30.3 48 24.9 66 55.6 12

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas Game Info

Game day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

