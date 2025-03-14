Texas Tech vs Arizona Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 2 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (25-7, 15-5 Big 12) play the No. 3 seed Arizona Wildcats (21-11, 14-6 Big 12) in the Big 12 tournament Friday at T-Mobile Center, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

Texas Tech vs. Arizona Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (61%)

See these betting trends and insights before you bet on Friday's Texas Tech-Arizona spread (Texas Tech -2.5) or over/under (151.5 points).

Texas Tech vs. Arizona: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Arizona has compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Texas Tech is 13-12 against the spread compared to the 3-4 ATS record Arizona puts up as a 2.5-point underdog.

When playing at home, the Red Raiders sport a worse record against the spread (10-8-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (7-3-0).

This season, the Wildcats are 9-7-0 at home against the spread (.562 winning percentage). On the road, they are 6-5-0 ATS (.545).

Against the spread, in conference games, Texas Tech is 11-10-0 this year.

Arizona has covered the spread 11 times in 21 Big 12 games.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has come away with 20 wins in the 25 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Red Raiders have won 19 of 23 games when listed as at least -137 or better on the moneyline.

Arizona is 3-4 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

The Wildcats have a record of 2-4 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (33.3%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas Tech has a 57.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech's +446 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.9 points per game (32nd in college basketball) while allowing 67.0 per contest (44th in college basketball).

JT Toppin leads Texas Tech, putting up 18.4 points per game (63rd in the country).

Arizona puts up 82.2 points per game (19th in college basketball) while allowing 72.2 per outing (194th in college basketball). It has a +318 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 10.0 points per game.

Caleb Love's team-leading 16.2 points per game rank him 174th in the country.

The Red Raiders come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. They are collecting 33.3 rebounds per game (100th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.1 per contest.

Toppin's 9.3 rebounds per game lead the Red Raiders and rank 19th in college basketball play.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by 7.7 boards on average. They record 36.3 rebounds per game, 15th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.6.

Tobe Awaka tops the Wildcats with 7.9 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball).

Texas Tech averages 106.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in college basketball), and gives up 87.8 points per 100 possessions (49th in college basketball).

The Wildcats put up 102.0 points per 100 possessions (45th in college basketball), while allowing 89.6 points per 100 possessions (80th in college basketball).

