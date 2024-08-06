menu item
2024 Texas Tech Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2024 Texas Tech Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

The Texas Tech Red Raiders sport a record of 1-1 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Texas Tech 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Abilene ChristianAug. 31W 52-51Red Raiders (-31.5)57.5
2@ Washington StateSept. 7L 37-16Cougars (-1.5)65.5
3North TexasSept. 14-Red Raiders (-10.5)68.5
4Arizona StateSept. 21---
5CincinnatiSept. 28---
6@ ArizonaOct. 5---
8BaylorOct. 19---
Texas Tech Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Red Raiders lost 37-16 to the Washington State Cougars. Behren Morton had 323 yards on 34-of-58 passing (58.6%) for the Raiders in that matchup against the Cougars, with one touchdown and two picks. In the ground game, Cameran Brown took five carries for 70 yards (14.0 yards per carry). Josh Kelly accumulated nine catches for 95 yards (10.6 per catch) against the Cougars.

Texas Tech Betting Insights

  • Texas Tech has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
Find even more stats and analysis about Texas Tech on FanDuel Research!

