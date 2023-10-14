Texas State vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game
The Texas State Bobcats are among the college football squads playing on Saturday, versus the UL Monroe Warhawks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.
Texas State vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Texas State: (-950) | UL Monroe: (+610)
- Spread: Texas State: -17.5 (-105) | UL Monroe: +17.5 (-115)
- Total: 63.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Texas State vs UL Monroe Betting Trends
- Texas State has covered the spread three times in five games.
- Texas State is winless ATS (0-1) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Texas State has had two games (out of five) go over the total this year.
- UL Monroe owns two wins against the spread this season.
- UL Monroe has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 17.5-point underdog or more this season.
- UL Monroe has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.
Texas State vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bobcats win (83.2%)
Texas State vs UL Monroe Point Spread
Texas State is favored by 17.5 points over UL Monroe. Texas State is -105 to cover the spread, with UL Monroe being -115.
Texas State vs UL Monroe Over/Under
The over/under for Texas State-UL Monroe on October 14 is 63.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Texas State vs UL Monroe Moneyline
Texas State is the favorite, -950 on the moneyline, while UL Monroe is a +610 underdog.
Texas State vs. UL Monroe Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|Texas State
|41.2
|6
|29.8
|99
|62.3
|3
|6
|UL Monroe
|18.2
|130
|34
|88
|50.8
|1
|5
