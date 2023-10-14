Texas State vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The Texas State Bobcats are among the college football squads playing on Saturday, versus the UL Monroe Warhawks.

Texas State vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas State: (-950) | UL Monroe: (+610)

Texas State: (-950) | UL Monroe: (+610) Spread: Texas State: -17.5 (-105) | UL Monroe: +17.5 (-115)

Texas State: -17.5 (-105) | UL Monroe: +17.5 (-115) Total: 63.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas State vs UL Monroe Betting Trends

Texas State has covered the spread three times in five games.

Texas State is winless ATS (0-1) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Texas State has had two games (out of five) go over the total this year.

UL Monroe owns two wins against the spread this season.

UL Monroe has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 17.5-point underdog or more this season.

UL Monroe has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.

Texas State vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bobcats win (83.2%)

Texas State vs UL Monroe Point Spread

Texas State is favored by 17.5 points over UL Monroe. Texas State is -105 to cover the spread, with UL Monroe being -115.

Texas State vs UL Monroe Over/Under

The over/under for Texas State-UL Monroe on October 14 is 63.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Texas State vs UL Monroe Moneyline

Texas State is the favorite, -950 on the moneyline, while UL Monroe is a +610 underdog.

Texas State vs. UL Monroe Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Texas State 41.2 6 29.8 99 62.3 3 6 UL Monroe 18.2 130 34 88 50.8 1 5

