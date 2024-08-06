2024 Texas State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

The Texas State Bobcats sport a record of 2-0 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Texas State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Lamar Aug. 31 W 34-27 - - 2 UTSA Sept. 7 W 49-10 Bobcats (-1.5) 58.5 3 Arizona State Sept. 12 - Sun Devils (-1.5) 58.5 5 @ Sam Houston Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Troy Oct. 3 - - - 7 Arkansas State Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ Old Dominion Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Texas State Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Bobcats won 49-10 over the UTSA Roadrunners. Against the Roadrunners, Jordan McCloud led the Bobcats with 309 yards on 18-of-27 passing (66.7%) for two TDs and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 30 yards and two rushing touchdowns. On the ground, Lincoln Pare ran for 109 yards on 11 carries (9.9 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. In the receiving game, Chris Dawn Jr. had 150 yards on five catches (30.0 per reception) with two touchdowns in that game.

Texas State Betting Insights

Texas State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

