Texas A&M vs Yale Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 4 seed Texas A&M Aggies (22-10) and the No. 13 seed Yale Bulldogs (22-7) will meet on Thursday at 7:25 p.m. ET in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on TBS.

Texas A&M vs. Yale Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Game time: 7:25 p.m. ET

7:25 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Texas A&M vs. Yale Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas A&M win (64.3%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Texas A&M-Yale contest (in which Texas A&M is a 7.5-point favorite and the total is set at 138.5 points), below are some betting trends and insights for Thursday's game.

Texas A&M vs. Yale: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has compiled a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Yale is 18-10-0 ATS this season.

Yale covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Texas A&M covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (50%).

In home games, the Aggies have the same winning percentage against the spread as they do in road games (.500).

The Bulldogs have performed better against the spread at home (7-3-0) than away (8-5-0) this year.

Texas A&M vs. Yale: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M has been victorious in 14, or 73.7%, of the 19 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Aggies have not lost in six games this year when favored by -391 or better on the moneyline.

Yale has been the underdog on the moneyline a total of four times this season, and it has lost each of those games.

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +310 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Texas A&M has an implied victory probability of 79.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Yale Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M's +204 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.3 points per game (157th in college basketball) while giving up 67.9 per outing (59th in college basketball).

Wade Taylor IV's 15.7 points per game lead Texas A&M and are 211th in the nation.

Yale puts up 81.7 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while allowing 69.7 per contest (105th in college basketball). It has a +346 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 12 points per game.

John Poulakidas leads Yale, scoring 19.2 points per game (36th in college basketball).

The Aggies are eighth in the country at 36.9 rebounds per game. That's 8.8 more than the 28.1 their opponents average.

Andersson Garcia's 6.2 rebounds per game lead the Aggies and rank 277th in college basketball play.

The Bulldogs average 35.3 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 28.5 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.8 boards per game.

Nick Townsend is 139th in the country with 7.2 rebounds per game, leading the Bulldogs.

Texas A&M puts up 94.8 points per 100 possessions (200th in college basketball), while giving up 86.7 points per 100 possessions (28th in college basketball).

The Bulldogs average 105.8 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball), while conceding 90.3 points per 100 possessions (94th in college basketball).

