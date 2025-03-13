Texas A&M vs Texas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 5 seed Texas A&M Aggies (22-9, 11-7 SEC) are squaring off against the No. 13 seed Texas Longhorns (18-14, 6-12 SEC) in the SEC tournament on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, at 3:30 p.m. ET airing on SEC Network.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas A&M vs. Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Before making a bet on Thursday's Texas A&M-Texas spread (Texas A&M -6.5) or total (139.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Texas A&M vs. Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has put together a 16-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas is 15-17-0 ATS this year.

Texas A&M and Texas cover the same percentage of spreads this year (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Thursday's line (Aggies as favorites by 6.5 or more and Longhorns as underdogs by 6.5 or more).

When playing at home, the Aggies have the same winning percentage against the spread as they do on the road (.500).

Against the spread, the Longhorns have had better results away (5-5-0) than at home (8-10-0).

Texas A&M has eight wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Texas has eight wins against the spread in 19 SEC games this season.

Texas A&M vs. Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M has been victorious in 14, or 77.8%, of the 18 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Aggies have won 10 of 12 games when listed as at least -250 or better on the moneyline.

Texas has been the moneyline underdog 11 total times this season. Texas has gone 3-8 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer, the Longhorns have gone 1-2 (33.3%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas A&M has a 71.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas A&M vs. Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M is outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game with a +209 scoring differential overall. It puts up 73.8 points per game (180th in college basketball) and allows 67.1 per contest (48th in college basketball).

Wade Taylor IV's team-leading 15.2 points per game ranks 247th in the nation.

Texas is outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game, with a +217 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.2 points per game (74th in college basketball) and allows 71.4 per outing (163rd in college basketball).

Tre Johnson paces Texas, recording 20.1 points per game (16th in college basketball).

The Aggies come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.7 boards. They are recording 36.5 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.8 per contest.

Andersson Garcia's 6.1 rebounds per game lead the Aggies and rank 295th in college basketball action.

The Longhorns win the rebound battle by 2.0 boards on average. They record 33.0 rebounds per game, 118th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.0.

Arthur Kaluma paces the Longhorns with 7.8 rebounds per game (78th in college basketball).

Texas A&M averages 94.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (197th in college basketball), and allows 86.2 points per 100 possessions (25th in college basketball).

The Longhorns average 101.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (60th in college basketball), and give up 92.3 points per 100 possessions (148th in college basketball).

