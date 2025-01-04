Texas A&M vs Texas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

The Texas A&M Aggies (11-2, 0-0 SEC) bring a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 SEC), winners of four straight.

Texas A&M vs. Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Arena: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. Texas Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M win (64.7%)

Texas A&M is a 5.5-point favorite against Texas on Saturday and the total is set at 140.5 points. Here are some betting trends and insights before making an informed wager on the game.

Texas A&M vs. Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas has covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread this year.

The Aggies covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered five times in 15 games when playing at home, and they covered six times in 12 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Longhorns were better at home (8-10-0) than away (4-6-0) last year.

Texas A&M vs. Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M has been the moneyline favorite in nine games this season and has come away with the win seven times (77.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Aggies have been victorious four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -240 or shorter on the moneyline.

Texas has not been the moneyline underdog so far this season.

The Longhorns have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +195 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas A&M has a 70.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas A&M vs. Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M outscores opponents by 13.6 points per game (scoring 76.2 per game to rank 167th in college basketball while allowing 62.6 per outing to rank 18th in college basketball) and has a +176 scoring differential overall.

Wade Taylor IV paces Texas A&M, scoring 15.9 points per game (187th in college basketball).

Texas puts up 84.5 points per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 62.0 per outing (14th in college basketball). It has a +292 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 22.5 points per game.

Tre Johnson's 19.7 points per game paces Texas and ranks 20th in college basketball.

The 38.8 rebounds per game the Aggies average rank eighth in the nation, and are 12.2 more than the 26.6 their opponents record per outing.

Andersson Garcia leads the team with 6.2 rebounds per game (288th in college basketball action).

The Longhorns prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 6.3 boards. They are recording 34.8 rebounds per game (90th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.5.

Arthur Kaluma averages 8.5 rebounds per game (48th in college basketball) to lead the Longhorns.

Texas A&M ranks 194th in college basketball with 95.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth in college basketball defensively with 78.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Longhorns rank third in college basketball averaging 110.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 18th, allowing 81.3 points per 100 possessions.

