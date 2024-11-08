Texas A&M vs Texas A&M-Commerce Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 8

The Texas A&M Aggies (0-1) play the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) on November 8, 2024. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 8, 2024

Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Arena: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas A&M win (98.9%)

Before making a wager on Friday's Texas A&M-Texas A&M-Commerce spread (Texas A&M -32.5) or over/under (143.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M compiled an 18-18-0 record against the spread last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce compiled a 12-16-0 record against the spread last year.

The Aggies did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (6-6-0) than they did in home games (5-10-0) last season.

The Lions were better against the spread at home (6-5-0) than on the road (5-10-0) last season.

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Head-to-Head Comparison

The 28.9 rebounds per game the Lions averaged ranked 337th in the nation, and were 6.9 fewer than the 35.8 their opponents grabbed per outing.

The Lions' 90.5 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 286th in college basketball, and the 94.3 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 223rd in college basketball.

