Texas A&M vs Rutgers Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 30

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2) will attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (5-2) on November 30, 2024 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas A&M vs. Rutgers Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Before you place a wager on Texas A&M-Rutgers matchup (in which Texas A&M is a 5.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 149.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Texas A&M vs. Rutgers: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Rutgers has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Texas A&M (3-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60%) than Rutgers (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Aggies covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered five times in 15 games at home, and they covered six times in 12 games on the road.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Scarlet Knights had a better winning percentage at home (.562, 9-7-0 record) than away (.333, 4-8-0).

Texas A&M vs. Rutgers: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in six games this year and has walked away with the win four times (66.7%) in those games.

The Aggies have a win-loss record of 2-1 when favored by -230 or better by bookmakers this year.

Rutgers has been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Scarlet Knights have played as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas A&M has a 69.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas A&M vs. Rutgers Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M averages 77.3 points per game (162nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (70th in college basketball). It has a +80 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 11.4 points per game.

Zhuric Phelps' 15.2 points per game lead Texas A&M and are 255th in the nation.

Rutgers is outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game, with a +55 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82 points per game (70th in college basketball) and allows 74.1 per contest (250th in college basketball).

Dylan Harper's 24.6 points per game leads Rutgers and ranks third in the nation.

The Aggies win the rebound battle by 13.7 boards on average. They record 41 rebounds per game, which ranks seventh in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.3 per outing.

Andersson Garcia tops the Aggies with seven rebounds per game (186th in college basketball action).

The Scarlet Knights rank 195th in the nation at 32.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.1 their opponents average.

Jordan Derkack paces the team with 5.3 rebounds per game (520th in college basketball).

Texas A&M's 96.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 179th in college basketball, and the 81.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 43rd in college basketball.

The Scarlet Knights' 101 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 98th in college basketball, and the 91.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 216th in college basketball.

