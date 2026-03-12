Texas A&M vs Oklahoma College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 11 seed Oklahoma Sooners (18-14, 7-11 SEC) will square off in the SEC tournament against the No. 6 seed Texas A&M Aggies (21-10, 11-7 SEC) on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas A&M win (60.1%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Thursday's Texas A&M-Oklahoma spread (Texas A&M -2.5) or over/under (163.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has covered 16 times in 30 games with a spread this season.

Oklahoma has compiled a 14-18-0 ATS record so far this season.

Texas A&M covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That's less often than Oklahoma covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (50%).

The Aggies have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 17 games at home, and they've covered seven times in 11 games when playing on the road.

This year, the Sooners are 7-9-0 at home against the spread (.438 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-5-0 ATS (.500).

Texas A&M has 10 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Oklahoma has 10 wins against the spread in 19 SEC games this year.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M has won in 12, or 70.6%, of the 17 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Aggies have been victorious 10 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 or shorter on the moneyline.

Oklahoma has put together a 5-12 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 29.4% of those games).

The Sooners have a 4-8 record (winning only 33.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +115 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas A&M has a 58% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M's +281 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 88.5 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while allowing 79.5 per contest (318th in college basketball).

Rashaun Agee's 14.7 points per game lead Texas A&M and are 329th in the country.

Oklahoma's +175 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.8 points per game (42nd in college basketball) while giving up 77.4 per contest (275th in college basketball).

Nijel Pack leads Oklahoma, putting up 16.3 points per game (200th in college basketball).

The 34.2 rebounds per game the Aggies average rank 70th in the country. Their opponents grab 34.6 per contest.

Agee averages 8.8 rebounds per game (ranking 40th in college basketball) to lead the Aggies.

The Sooners record 31.8 rebounds per game (193rd in college basketball), compared to the 30.9 of their opponents.

Mohamed Wague's 6.7 rebounds per game lead the Sooners and rank 198th in college basketball.

Texas A&M scores 104.9 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball), while allowing 94.2 points per 100 possessions (153rd in college basketball).

The Sooners' 105.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 35th in college basketball, and the 98.4 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 268th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!