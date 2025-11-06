Texas A&M vs Missouri Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Texas A&M Aggies facing the Missouri Tigers.

Texas A&M vs Missouri Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-255) | Missouri: (+210)

Texas A&M: (-255) | Missouri: (+210) Spread: Texas A&M: -6.5 (-118) | Missouri: +6.5 (-104)

Texas A&M: -6.5 (-118) | Missouri: +6.5 (-104) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas A&M vs Missouri Betting Trends

Against the spread, Texas A&M is 4-4-0 this year.

Texas A&M has won twice ATS (2-4) as a 6.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

This season, six of Texas A&M's eight games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Missouri is 5-3-0 this year.

This year, four of Missouri's eight games have hit the over.

Texas A&M vs Missouri Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Aggies win (55.2%)

Texas A&M vs Missouri Point Spread

Texas A&M is favored by 6.5 points over Missouri. Texas A&M is -118 to cover the spread, with Missouri being -104.

Texas A&M vs Missouri Over/Under

Texas A&M versus Missouri, on Nov. 8, has an over/under of 47.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Texas A&M vs Missouri Moneyline

The Texas A&M vs Missouri moneyline has Texas A&M as a -255 favorite, while Missouri is a +210 underdog.

Texas A&M vs. Missouri Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas A&M 37.8 20 23.6 45 53.6 8 Missouri 35.4 32 16.8 12 50.5 8

Texas A&M vs. Missouri Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Stadium: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field

