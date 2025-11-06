Texas A&M vs Missouri Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
College football's Saturday slate includes the Texas A&M Aggies facing the Missouri Tigers.
Texas A&M vs Missouri Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-255) | Missouri: (+210)
- Spread: Texas A&M: -6.5 (-118) | Missouri: +6.5 (-104)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Texas A&M vs Missouri Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Texas A&M is 4-4-0 this year.
- Texas A&M has won twice ATS (2-4) as a 6.5-point or bigger favorite this season.
- This season, six of Texas A&M's eight games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Missouri is 5-3-0 this year.
- This year, four of Missouri's eight games have hit the over.
Texas A&M vs Missouri Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aggies win (55.2%)
Texas A&M vs Missouri Point Spread
Texas A&M is favored by 6.5 points over Missouri. Texas A&M is -118 to cover the spread, with Missouri being -104.
Texas A&M vs Missouri Over/Under
Texas A&M versus Missouri, on Nov. 8, has an over/under of 47.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Texas A&M vs Missouri Moneyline
The Texas A&M vs Missouri moneyline has Texas A&M as a -255 favorite, while Missouri is a +210 underdog.
Texas A&M vs. Missouri Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas A&M
|37.8
|20
|23.6
|45
|53.6
|8
|Missouri
|35.4
|32
|16.8
|12
|50.5
|8
Texas A&M vs. Missouri Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Columbia, Missouri
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
