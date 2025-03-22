Texas A&M vs Michigan Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 5 seed Michigan Wolverines (26-9) are ready for their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 4 seed Texas A&M Aggies (23-10) on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the South Region bracket.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas A&M vs. Michigan Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025 Game time: 5:15 p.m. ET

5:15 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Texas A&M vs. Michigan Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas A&M win (54.3%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you wager on Saturday's Texas A&M-Michigan spread (Texas A&M -2.5) or over/under (141.5 points).

Texas A&M vs. Michigan: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has covered 17 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

Michigan has put together a 16-18-0 ATS record so far this season.

Michigan covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 71.4% of the time. That's more often than Texas A&M covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (45.5%).

The Aggies have covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as road games (50%). They have covered eight times in 16 games at home and five times in 10 games on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Wolverines have a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 5-10-0 record) than on the road (.500, 5-5-0).

Texas A&M vs. Michigan: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 15 times (75%) in those games.

The Aggies have a mark of 15-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -140 or better on the moneyline.

Michigan is 6-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 75% of those games).

The Wolverines are 4-2 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas A&M has a 58.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas A&M vs. Michigan Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M is outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +213 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.5 points per game (154th in college basketball) and gives up 68 per contest (60th in college basketball).

Wade Taylor IV's team-leading 15.7 points per game ranks 211th in college basketball.

Michigan's +242 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 78 points per game (76th in college basketball) while giving up 71.1 per contest (151st in college basketball).

Vladislav Goldin's 16.6 points per game leads Michigan and ranks 148th in the nation.

The Aggies are eighth in college basketball at 36.9 rebounds per game. That's 8.8 more than the 28.1 their opponents average.

Andersson Garcia's 6.2 rebounds per game lead the Aggies and rank 279th in college basketball action.

The 35 rebounds per game the Wolverines accumulate rank 34th in the country, 5.3 more than the 29.7 their opponents record.

Danny Wolf's 9.9 rebounds per game lead the Wolverines and rank 12th in the nation.

Texas A&M ranks 194th in college basketball with 95.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 30th in college basketball defensively with 86.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Wolverines rank 140th in college basketball averaging 97.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 60th, allowing 88.5 points per 100 possessions.

