Texas A&M vs Lamar Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 11

The Lamar Cardinals (1-0) take on the Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) at Reed Arena on November 11, 2024.

Texas A&M vs. Lamar Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Game time: 8:00 PM ET

TV channel: SEC Network+

Location: College Station, Texas

Arena: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. Lamar Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas A&M win (94.4%)

Before placing a wager on Monday's Texas A&M-Lamar spread (Texas A&M -23.5) or total (144.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Texas A&M vs. Lamar: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M put together an 18-18-0 record against the spread last season.

Lamar won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Against the spread last season, the Aggies performed worse at home, covering five times in 15 home games, and six times in 12 road games.

The Cardinals were better against the spread at home (10-2-0) than on the road (6-7-0) last year.

Texas A&M vs. Lamar: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M won 14 of the 22 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (63.6%).

The Aggies did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -10000 or shorter.

Lamar was underdogs in 15 games last season and won four (26.7%) of those contests.

The Cardinals were not a bigger underdog last season than the +2400 moneyline set for this game.

Texas A&M has an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this game.

Texas A&M vs. Lamar Head-to-Head Comparison

The Cardinals were 52nd in college basketball at 34.9 rebounds per game. That was 3.0 more than the 31.9 their opponents average.

The Cardinals ranked 157th in college basketball with 95.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 85th in college basketball defensively with 89.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

