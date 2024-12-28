Texas A&M vs Abilene Christian Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

The Texas A&M Aggies (10-2) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-5) on December 28, 2024 at Reed Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Game time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Arena: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas A&M win (93.7%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Texas A&M-Abilene Christian spread (Texas A&M -23.5) or total (140.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has covered seven times in 12 games with a spread this season.

Abilene Christian has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

Texas A&M covers the spread when it is a 23.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Abilene Christian covers as an underdog of 23.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Aggies had a worse record against the spread in home games (5-10-0) than they did in road games (6-6-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Wildcats have an identical winning percentage (.333) at home (1-2-0 record) and away (2-4-0).

Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M has come away with six wins in the eight contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Aggies have been listed as a favorite of -10000 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Abilene Christian has won 25% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (1-3).

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +2400 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas A&M has a 99% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M is outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game with a +138 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.8 points per game (204th in college basketball) and allows 63.3 per contest (23rd in college basketball).

Wade Taylor IV paces Texas A&M, averaging 16 points per game (180th in the nation).

Abilene Christian is outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game, with a +71 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.2 points per game (175th in college basketball) and allows 70.7 per outing (169th in college basketball).

Leonardo Bettiol's team-leading 15.7 points per game rank him 203rd in college basketball.

The Aggies win the rebound battle by 11.4 boards on average. They collect 38.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.3 per outing.

Solomon Washington's 6.4 rebounds per game lead the Aggies and rank 247th in college basketball action.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by an average of 5.3 boards. They are pulling down 33.1 rebounds per game (185th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.8.

Quion Williams leads the Wildcats with 5.5 rebounds per game (440th in college basketball).

Texas A&M averages 94.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (231st in college basketball), and gives up 79.7 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball).

The Wildcats average 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (183rd in college basketball), and concede 89.5 points per 100 possessions (151st in college basketball).

