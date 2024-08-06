2024 Texas A&M Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

So far this season, the Texas A&M Aggies have posted a record of 1-1. Below, you can check out their full 2024 schedule and results.

Texas A&M 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Notre Dame Aug. 31 L 23-13 Aggies (-2.5) 46.5 2 McNeese Sept. 7 W 52-10 Aggies (-47.5) 57.5 3 @ Florida Sept. 14 - Aggies (-4.5) 46.5 4 Bowling Green Sept. 21 - - - 5 Arkansas Sept. 28 - - - 6 Missouri Oct. 5 - - - 8 @ Mississippi State Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Texas A&M Last Game

The Aggies, in their most recent outing, beat the McNeese Cowboys 52-10. In that game against the Cowboys, Conner Weigman had 125 yards on 11-of-14 passing (78.6%) for the Aggies, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 39 yards. On the ground, Le'Veon Moss rushed for 84 yards on nine carries (9.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Cyrus Allen led the receiving charge against the Cowboys, hauling in five passes for 72 yards.

Texas A&M Betting Insights

Texas A&M has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

