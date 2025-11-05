Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Jakobi Meyers and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Houston Texans and their fourth-ranked pass defense (177.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Jakobi Meyers Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.59

47.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Meyers is currently the 60th-ranked player in fantasy (200th overall), with 35.2 total fantasy points (five per game).

In his last three games, Meyers has amassed 94 yards and zero scores on 12 catches (16 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 9.4 fantasy points (3.1 per game) during that stretch.

Meyers has been targeted 27 times, with 19 receptions for 187 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 18.7 fantasy points (3.7 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Meyers' fantasy season came against the New England Patriots in Week 1, when he compiled 9.7 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in eight balls (on 10 targets) for 97 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jakobi Meyers disappointed his fantasy managers against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, when he mustered only 2.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Texans Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

Houston has allowed three players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the Texans this season.

Houston has allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Houston has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Texans have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Houston has allowed at least one rushing TD to six players this year.

The Texans have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this season.

