Terry McLaurin Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders will play the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the top-ranked pass defense in the NFL (173.4 yards allowed per game).

For more info on McLaurin, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down before his upcoming matchup against the Eagles.

McLaurin vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.36

64.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

McLaurin Fantasy Performance

McLaurin has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 161.1 fantasy points (11.5 per game) rank him fourth at the WR position and 41st overall.

During his last three games McLaurin has been targeted 24 times, with 20 receptions for 248 yards and five TDs. He has posted 54.8 fantasy points (18.3 per game) during that stretch.

McLaurin has ammassed 371 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 26 catches (32 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 67.1 (13.4 per game) during that period.

The peak of McLaurin's season as a fantasy producer came against the New Orleans Saints last week, as he put up 19.3 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Terry McLaurin delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (1.0 points) in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles, hauling in one ball for 10 yards.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Eagles have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs versus them in a game this season.

Philadelphia has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Eagles this season.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown versus Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

