Terry McLaurin Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders will face the Tennessee Titans, who have the top-ranked pass defense in the NFL (169.6 yards allowed per game).

Is McLaurin a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Titans? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

McLaurin vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders vs. Tennessee Titans Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.49

57.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

McLaurin Fantasy Performance

McLaurin has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 122.5 fantasy points (10.2 per game) rank him fourth at the WR position and 48th overall.

In his last three games, McLaurin has hauled in 11 balls (on 14 targets) for 225 yards and one touchdown, good for 28.5 fantasy points (9.5 per game).

McLaurin has been targeted 25 times, with 18 receptions for 369 yards and three TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 54.9 fantasy points (11.0 per game) during that period.

The peak of McLaurin's season as a fantasy producer came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, as he posted 17.3 fantasy points by catching six passes (on seven targets) for 53 yards and two scores.

From a fantasy standpoint, Terry McLaurin delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (one points) in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles, catching one ball for 10 yards.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Tennessee has allowed two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

The Titans have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tennessee this season.

A total of 17 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Titans this year.

Tennessee has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

One player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed at least one rushing TD to 11 players this year.

The Titans have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

