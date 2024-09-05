Terry McLaurin Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin will take on the team with last season's 29th-ranked pass defense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (248.9 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

For more details on McLaurin, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, scroll down before his upcoming game versus the Buccaneers.

McLaurin vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.77

7.77 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.13

61.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

McLaurin 2023 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 104th overall and 29th at his position, McLaurin picked up 130.2 fantasy points (7.7 per game) in 2023.

McLaurin picked up 20.1 fantasy points -- six catches, 141 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams, which was his best game last year.

In Week 4 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, McLaurin put up 14.6 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with these numbers: eight receptions, 86 yards.

In his second-worst game of the year, McLaurin ended up with 3.1 fantasy points -- two receptions, 31 yards, on four targets -- in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay surrendered over 300 passing yards to six QBs last season.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Buccaneers last season.

Through the air last season, Tampa Bay allowed two or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Buccaneers allowed at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against Tampa Bay last season, 10 players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Buccaneers last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Tampa Bay gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

Looking at run D, the Buccaneers gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players last season.

In terms of run defense, Tampa Bay allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.

Two players rushed for multiple scores in a game versus the Buccaneers last year.

