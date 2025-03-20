Tennessee vs Wofford Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers (27-7) will try to beat the No. 15 seed Wofford Terriers (19-15) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Rupp Arena. This contest tips off at 6:50 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Wofford Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Game time: 6:50 p.m. ET

6:50 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Tennessee vs. Wofford Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (86.3%)

See the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Thursday's Tennessee-Wofford spread (Tennessee -18.5) or total (133.5 points).

Tennessee vs. Wofford: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has covered 18 times in 34 chances against the spread this season.

Wofford has put together a 15-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee covers the spread when it is an 18.5-point favorite or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Wofford covers as an underdog of 18.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Volunteers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered nine times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered five times in 11 opportunities on the road.

Against the spread, the Terriers have had better results away (9-7-0) than at home (3-8-0).

Tennessee vs. Wofford: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has come away with 21 wins in the 25 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Volunteers have been a -4545 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Wofford has won 42.9% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (6-8).

The Terriers have played as a moneyline underdog of +1600 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 97.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Tennessee vs. Wofford Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee's +398 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.7 points per game (149th in college basketball) while allowing 63 per contest (11th in college basketball).

Tennessee's leading scorer, Chaz Lanier, ranks 81st in the country averaging 17.7 points per game.

Wofford outscores opponents by 5.5 points per game (posting 75.3 points per game, 134th in college basketball, and conceding 69.8 per contest, 108th in college basketball) and has a +187 scoring differential.

Corey Tripp paces Wofford, recording 14.3 points per game (349th in college basketball).

The Volunteers rank 92nd in the country at 33.4 rebounds per game. That's six more than the 27.4 their opponents average.

Igor Milicic Jr. paces the team with 6.9 rebounds per game (179th in college basketball action).

The Terriers win the rebound battle by 7.0 boards on average. They record 34.7 rebounds per game, 47th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.7.

Kyler Filewich's 9.4 rebounds per game lead the Terriers and rank 18th in the nation.

Tennessee ranks 68th in college basketball with 100.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 11th in college basketball defensively with 84.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Terriers' 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 51st in college basketball, and the 93.8 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 186th in college basketball.

