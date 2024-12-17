Tennessee vs Western Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

The Tennessee Volunteers (10-0) will try to extend a 10-game win streak when they host the Western Carolina Catamounts (3-6) on December 17, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee win (91.1%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Tuesday's Tennessee-Western Carolina spread (Tennessee -37.5) or over/under (144.5 points).

Tennessee vs. Western Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee is 8-2-0 ATS this season.

Western Carolina is 3-4-0 ATS this year.

Against the spread last season, the Volunteers performed better at home, covering 11 times in 16 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

Against the spread, the Catamounts have been better at home (1-1-0) than on the road (2-3-0).

Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee has a +229 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.9 points per game. It is putting up 80.8 points per game to rank 72nd in college basketball and is allowing 57.9 per contest to rank fifth in college basketball.

Tennessee's leading scorer, Chaz Lanier, is 40th in the nation averaging 18.9 points per game.

Western Carolina puts up 72.9 points per game (242nd in college basketball) while allowing 76.1 per outing (293rd in college basketball). It has a -29 scoring differential and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

Chevalier Emery is 642nd in the country with a team-leading 12.0 points per game.

The Volunteers rank 64th in college basketball at 35.9 rebounds per game. That's 11.5 more than the 24.4 their opponents average.

Igor Milicic Jr. averages 8.0 rebounds per game (ranking 70th in college basketball) to lead the Volunteers.

The 35.6 rebounds per game the Catamounts accumulate rank 73rd in the country, 6.3 more than the 29.3 their opponents grab.

Bernard Pelote paces the Catamounts with 7.4 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball).

Tennessee ranks 16th in college basketball with 107.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and fifth in college basketball defensively with 77.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Catamounts rank 321st in college basketball with 87.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 205th defensively with 91.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

