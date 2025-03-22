Tennessee vs UCLA Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers (28-7) and the No. 7 seed UCLA Bruins (23-10) will play in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Rupp Arena, tipping off at 9:40 p.m. ET.

Tennessee vs. UCLA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Game time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Tennessee vs. UCLA Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee win (68.3%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Tennessee-UCLA contest (in which Tennessee is a 5.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 130.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Tennessee vs. UCLA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee is 18-17-0 ATS this season.

UCLA is 20-13-0 ATS this year.

Tennessee and UCLA cover the same percentage of spreads this season (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Saturday's line (Volunteers as favorites by 5.5 or more and Bruins as underdogs by 5.5 or more).

Against the spread, the Volunteers have played better at home, covering nine times in 17 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bruins have a better winning percentage at home (.706, 12-5-0 record) than away (.500, 5-5-0).

Tennessee vs. UCLA: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite in 26 games this season and has come away with the win 22 times (84.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Volunteers have come away with a win 18 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 or better on the moneyline.

UCLA has put together a 3-5 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).

The Bruins have played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer, and lost each game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 67.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tennessee vs. UCLA Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee has a +413 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.8 points per game. It is putting up 74.8 points per game to rank 144th in college basketball and is allowing 63 per outing to rank 10th in college basketball.

Chaz Lanier leads Tennessee, averaging 18 points per game (70th in college basketball).

UCLA outscores opponents by 9.5 points per game (posting 74.7 points per game, 149th in college basketball, and allowing 65.2 per outing, 22nd in college basketball) and has a +314 scoring differential.

Tyler Bilodeau's 13.5 points per game paces UCLA and ranks 447th in the nation.

The Volunteers pull down 33.3 rebounds per game (98th in college basketball) while allowing 27.5 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.8 boards per game.

Igor Milicic Jr. leads the Volunteers with 6.8 rebounds per game (191st in college basketball action).

The Bruins grab 30.1 rebounds per game (291st in college basketball) while conceding 28.4 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.7 boards per game.

Kobe Johnson paces the team with six rebounds per game (323rd in college basketball).

Tennessee puts up 100.9 points per 100 possessions (56th in college basketball), while allowing 85 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

The Bruins rank 74th in college basketball averaging 100.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 43rd, allowing 87.6 points per 100 possessions.

