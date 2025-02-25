Tennessee vs LSU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

SEC action features the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (22-5, 9-5 SEC) on the road against the LSU Tigers (14-13, 3-11 SEC) on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. LSU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Tennessee vs. LSU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (78.8%)

Before placing a wager on Tuesday's Tennessee-LSU spread (Tennessee -10.5) or total (136.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Tennessee vs. LSU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has compiled a 16-11-0 record against the spread this season.

LSU has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Tennessee covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's less often than LSU covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (66.7%).

Against the spread, the Volunteers have fared better at home, covering nine times in 15 home games, and five times in nine road games.

The Tigers have the same winning percentage against the spread (.500) at home (8-8-0 record) and on the road (4-4-0) this year.

Tennessee's record against the spread in conference action is 7-7-0.

LSU has beaten the spread six times in 14 SEC games.

Tennessee vs. LSU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 17 times (85%) in those games.

The Volunteers have a win-loss record of 10-1 when favored by -610 or better by oddsmakers this year.

LSU has a 4-13 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 23.5% of those games).

The Tigers have not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +430 or longer in three chances.

Tennessee has an implied victory probability of 85.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Tennessee vs. LSU Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee has a +374 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.9 points per game. It is putting up 74.7 points per game to rank 158th in college basketball and is giving up 60.8 per contest to rank fourth in college basketball.

Chaz Lanier leads Tennessee, scoring 18.0 points per game (70th in the nation).

LSU has a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.7 points per game. It is putting up 76.2 points per game, 118th in college basketball, and is giving up 72.5 per contest to rank 203rd in college basketball.

Camryn Carter's 16.9 points per game paces LSU and ranks 119th in the nation.

The Volunteers win the rebound battle by 7.3 boards on average. They record 34.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 66th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.1 per outing.

Igor Milicic Jr. is 95th in college basketball action with 7.6 rebounds per game to lead the Volunteers.

The Tigers record 33.5 rebounds per game (87th in college basketball), compared to the 33.8 of their opponents.

Corey Chest paces the team with 6.8 rebounds per game (191st in college basketball).

Tennessee ranks 69th in college basketball by averaging 100.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is fourth in college basketball, allowing 81.7 points per 100 possessions.

The Tigers score 94.3 points per 100 possessions (221st in college basketball), while conceding 89.7 points per 100 possessions (97th in college basketball).

