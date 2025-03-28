Tennessee vs Kentucky Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers (29-7, 12-6 SEC) and No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats (24-11, 10-8 SEC) to determine which of the teams is heading to the Midwest regional final when it tips off on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium, beginning at 7:39 p.m. ET, airing on TBS.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 28, 2025

Game time: 7:39 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Arena: Lucas Oil Stadium

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee win (66.2%)

See these betting trends and insights before you wager on Friday's Tennessee-Kentucky spread (Tennessee -4.5) or over/under (144.5 points).

Tennessee vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has compiled a 19-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kentucky has put together an 18-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Kentucky is 6-4 against the spread compared to the 13-13 ATS record Tennessee racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Volunteers have played better at home, covering nine times in 17 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

Against the spread, the Wildcats have performed better at home (10-8-0) than away (4-6-0).

Tennessee is 9-12-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Kentucky has 10 wins against the spread in 20 SEC games this year.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been victorious in 23, or 85.2%, of the 27 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Volunteers have a mark of 19-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -188 or better on the moneyline.

Kentucky is 7-5 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 58.3% of those games).

The Wildcats have a record of 5-5 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +155 or longer (50%).

Tennessee has an implied victory probability of 65.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee has a +422 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.7 points per game. It is putting up 74.6 points per game to rank 151st in college basketball and is giving up 62.9 per outing to rank eighth in college basketball.

Chaz Lanier ranks 69th in the country with a team-leading 18.1 points per game.

Kentucky has a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.8 points per game. It is putting up 85.0 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and is giving up 77.2 per contest to rank 315th in college basketball.

Kentucky's leading scorer, Otega Oweh, is 166th in college basketball, averaging 16.3 points per game.

The Volunteers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.8 boards. They are grabbing 33.2 rebounds per game (104th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.4 per outing.

Igor Milicic Jr. leads the Volunteers with 6.8 rebounds per game (192nd in college basketball action).

The Wildcats prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. They are collecting 34.5 rebounds per game (50th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.1.

Amari Williams leads the Wildcats with 8.6 rebounds per game (42nd in college basketball).

Tennessee's 100.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 59th in college basketball, and the 84.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank ninth in college basketball.

The Wildcats score 105.2 points per 100 possessions (15th in college basketball), while allowing 95.6 points per 100 possessions (244th in college basketball).

