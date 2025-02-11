Tennessee vs Kentucky Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 11

The Tennessee Volunteers (20-4, 7-4 SEC) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 5-5 SEC) on February 11, 2025 at Rupp Arena.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kentucky win (51.6%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Tennessee (-2.5) versus Kentucky on Tuesday. The total is set at 149.5 points for this game.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has put together a 15-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Kentucky has put together an 11-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kentucky covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 80% of the time. That's more often than Tennessee covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (60%).

The Volunteers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered nine times in 14 opportunities at home, and they've covered four times in seven opportunities on the road.

This season, the Wildcats are 7-7-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they are 2-4-0 ATS (.333).

Tennessee has six wins against the spread in 11 conference games this year.

Kentucky has five wins against the spread in 10 SEC games this season.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has won in 16, or 88.9%, of the 18 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Volunteers have been victorious 15 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 or better on the moneyline.

Kentucky has won four of the five games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (80%).

The Wildcats have a 4-1 record (winning 80% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 58.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee outscores opponents by 15.5 points per game (scoring 74.8 per game to rank 165th in college basketball while allowing 59.3 per outing to rank third in college basketball) and has a +372 scoring differential overall.

Chaz Lanier's 17.7 points per game lead Tennessee and are 81st in the nation.

Kentucky's +234 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 86.7 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 76.6 per outing (307th in college basketball).

Otega Oweh paces Kentucky, putting up 16.0 points per game (171st in college basketball).

The Volunteers win the rebound battle by 8.1 boards on average. They collect 35.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 47th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.0 per contest.

Igor Milicic Jr.'s 8.0 rebounds per game lead the Volunteers and rank 72nd in college basketball play.

The 35.9 rebounds per game the Wildcats accumulate rank 27th in the nation, 4.0 more than the 31.9 their opponents record.

Amari Williams averages 9.0 rebounds per game (31st in college basketball) to lead the Wildcats.

Tennessee ranks 91st in college basketball with 99.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in college basketball defensively with 79.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Wildcats average 106.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (ninth in college basketball), and give up 94.3 points per 100 possessions (224th in college basketball).

