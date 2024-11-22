Tennessee vs Baylor Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 22

Two hot teams hit the court when the Tennessee Volunteers (5-0) host the Baylor Bears (4-1) on November 22, 2024. The Volunteers will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Bears, winners of four straight.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Baylor Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024 Game time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Arena: Baha Mar Convention Center

Tennessee vs. Baylor Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (60.1%)

Before you decide to wager on Tennessee-Baylor contest (in which Tennessee is a 4.5-point favorite and the total is set at 146.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Friday's game.

Tennessee vs. Baylor: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Baylor has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Tennessee covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Baylor covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread last season, the Volunteers fared better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 16 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

Last season, the Bears were 11-5-0 at home against the spread (.688 winning percentage). On the road, they were 5-4-0 ATS (.556).

Tennessee vs. Baylor: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been named as the moneyline favorite four times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Volunteers have been a -192 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

Baylor has been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Bears have played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 65.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Tennessee vs. Baylor Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee has a +130 scoring differential, topping opponents by 26.0 points per game. It is putting up 83.2 points per game to rank 92nd in college basketball and is giving up 57.2 per outing to rank 16th in college basketball.

Chaz Lanier's team-leading 16.2 points per game ranks 201st in the country.

Baylor has a +68 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.6 points per game. It is putting up 88.4 points per game, 29th in college basketball, and is giving up 74.8 per contest to rank 250th in college basketball.

Norchad Omier's 15.4 points per game leads Baylor and ranks 258th in college basketball.

The Volunteers pull down 35.2 rebounds per game (141st in college basketball) while conceding 22.4 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 12.8 boards per game.

Igor Milicic Jr. is 287th in college basketball action with 6.6 rebounds per game to lead the Volunteers.

The Bears are 132nd in college basketball at 35.4 rebounds per game. That's 6.2 more than the 29.2 their opponents average.

Omier's 10.0 rebounds per game lead the Bears and rank 27th in the nation.

Tennessee averages 110.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (28th in college basketball), and allows 75.7 points per 100 possessions (18th in college basketball).

The Bears' 105.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 64th in college basketball, and the 89.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 201st in college basketball.

