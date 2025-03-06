Tennessee State vs Lindenwood Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for OVC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Tennessee State Tigers (16-15, 12-8 OVC) are taking on the No. 6 seed Lindenwood Lions (16-16, 10-10 OVC) in the OVC tournament on Thursday at Ford Center, at 9:30 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Lindenwood Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Arena: Ford Center

Tennessee State vs. Lindenwood Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee State win (59.5%)

Tennessee State is a 4.5-point favorite against Lindenwood on Thursday and the total has been set at 146.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends if you plan to place a wager on the matchup.

Tennessee State vs. Lindenwood: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee State has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Lindenwood has put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread this year.

Tennessee State covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 85.7% of the time. That's more often than Lindenwood covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (33.3%).

The Tigers sport a better record against the spread at home (7-5-0) than they do in away games (8-6-0).

The Lions' winning percentage against the spread at home is .727 (8-3-0). On the road, it is .267 (4-11-0).

Tennessee State's record against the spread in conference action is 12-8-0.

Lindenwood is 11-10-0 against the spread in OVC games this year.

Tennessee State vs. Lindenwood: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee State has won in 10, or 90.9%, of the 11 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Tigers have been a -188 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every game.

Lindenwood has been the moneyline underdog 21 total times this season. Lindenwood has finished 8-13 in those games.

The Lions are 3-9 (winning only 25% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +155 or longer.

Tennessee State has an implied victory probability of 65.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tennessee State vs. Lindenwood Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee State's +147 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.7 points per game (66th in college basketball) while giving up 73.9 per outing (236th in college basketball).

Brandon Weston leads Tennessee State, recording 16 points per game (186th in the country).

Lindenwood scores 71.7 points per game (246th in college basketball) and gives up 71.4 (161st in college basketball) for a +8 scoring differential overall.

Anias Futrell leads Lindenwood, scoring 12.8 points per game (566th in college basketball).

The Tigers rank sixth in the nation at 37.8 rebounds per game. That's 6.8 more than the 31 their opponents average.

Ron Jessamy is 394th in college basketball action with 5.7 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The Lions are 89th in the nation at 33.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.3 their opponents average.

Futrell tops the Lions with 6.1 rebounds per game (296th in college basketball).

Tennessee State records 94.3 points per 100 possessions (222nd in college basketball), while giving up 88.6 points per 100 possessions (66th in college basketball).

The Lions score 88.7 points per 100 possessions (328th in college basketball), while giving up 88.3 points per 100 possessions (57th in college basketball).

