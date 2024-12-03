Tee Higgins Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Dallas Cowboys and their 13th-ranked passing defense (212.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

With Higgins' next game against the Cowboys, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Higgins vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys Game Day: December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 78.14

78.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.56

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

With 85.8 fantasy points in 2024 (12.3 per game), Higgins is the 33rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 122nd overall.

During his last three games Higgins has been targeted 31 times, with 18 receptions for 299 yards and three TDs. He has put up 47.9 fantasy points (16.0 per game) during that stretch.

Higgins has been targeted 52 times, with 34 receptions for 459 yards and five TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 75.9 fantasy points (15.2 per game) during that period.

The high point of Higgins' fantasy season so far was Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 20.8 fantasy points. He also had nine receptions (on 13 targets) for 148 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tee Higgins had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, when he posted just 3.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed six players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Cowboys this season.

A total of four players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Dallas this season.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

Three players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cowboys this season.

A total of 14 players have run for at least one TD versus Dallas this year.

A total of Five players have run for more than one touchdown against the Cowboys this season.

