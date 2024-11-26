Tee Higgins Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will match up with the 17th-ranked pass defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (214.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Higgins for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Steelers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Higgins vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 76.03

76.03 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

With 72.9 fantasy points in 2024 (12.2 per game), Higgins is the 39th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 138th overall.

In his last three games, Higgins has amassed 307 yards and two scores on 20 catches (28 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 42.7 fantasy points (14.2 per game) during that stretch.

Higgins has put up 69 fantasy points (13.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 35 passes on 52 targets for 450 yards and four touchdowns.

The peak of Higgins' season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, as he posted 20.8 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Tee Higgins stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, catching three passes on six targets for 39 yards (3.9 fantasy points).

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Steelers have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed two players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Steelers have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this year.

A total of four players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed a touchdown reception by nine players this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

Pittsburgh has given up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

The Steelers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

