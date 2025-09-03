Tee Higgins Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Cleveland Browns -- whose pass defense was ranked 12th in the league last season (212.4 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Higgins for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Browns? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Higgins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Tee Higgins Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.02

70.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.50

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 149.1 fantasy points (12.4 per game), Higgins was 19th at his position (and 77th in the league).

In Week 17 last season versus the Denver Broncos, Higgins posted a season-high 29.1 fantasy points, with these numbers: 11 receptions, 131 yards and three touchdowns.

In Week 11 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Higgins picked up 20.8 fantasy points, with this stat line: nine receptions, 148 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best performance of the season.

Higgins picked up 2.3 fantasy points -- two receptions, 23 yards, on five targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 14 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Higgins accumulated 3.9 fantasy points -- three receptions, 39 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the season (Week 3 versus the Washington Commanders).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Browns Defensive Performance

Looking at last year, Cleveland did not allow a QB to put up more than 300 passing yards against them in a game.

The Browns surrendered at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Cleveland allowed 10 players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Browns last year, just one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Cleveland let seven players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Browns last season, 25 players hauled in a TD pass.

Cleveland gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to only one player last season.

Looking at run defense, the Browns yielded more than 100 rushing yards to only two players last season.

On the ground, Cleveland allowed 17 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Four players ran for multiple scores in a game against the Browns last year.

Want more data and analysis on Tee Higgins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.