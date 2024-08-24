Tee Higgins 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tee Higgins posted 95.6 fantasy points last year, 45th among all NFL wide receivers. The Cincinnati Bengals WR is currently the 27th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Tee Higgins Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Higgins' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 95.6 154 45 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 140.8 94 29

Tee Higgins 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens -- Higgins finished with 20.9 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 89 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 0.0 8 0 0 0 Week 2 Ravens 20.9 12 8 89 2 Week 3 Rams 2.1 8 2 21 0 Week 4 @Titans 1.9 4 2 19 0 Week 6 Seahawks 2.0 4 2 20 0 Week 8 @49ers 6.9 6 5 69 0 Week 9 Bills 11.0 9 8 110 0 View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Tee Higgins vs. Other Bengals Receivers

The Bengals ran 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 16th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Higgins' 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tee Higgins 76 42 656 5 9 Ja'Marr Chase 145 100 1216 7 19 Tanner Hudson 50 39 352 1 3 Trenton Irwin 32 25 316 1 6

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Tee Higgins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.