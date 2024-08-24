menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Tee Higgins 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Tee Higgins 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tee Higgins posted 95.6 fantasy points last year, 45th among all NFL wide receivers. The Cincinnati Bengals WR is currently the 27th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Tee Higgins Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Higgins' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points95.615445
2024 Projected Fantasy Points140.89429

Tee Higgins 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens -- Higgins finished with 20.9 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 89 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Browns0.08000
Week 2Ravens20.9128892
Week 3Rams2.182210
Week 4@Titans1.942190
Week 6Seahawks2.042200
Week 8@49ers6.965690
Week 9Bills11.0981100
View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Tee Higgins vs. Other Bengals Receivers

The Bengals ran 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 16th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Higgins' 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Tee Higgins764265659
Ja'Marr Chase1451001216719
Tanner Hudson503935213
Trenton Irwin322531616

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Tee Higgins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup