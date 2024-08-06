menu item
NCAAF

2024 TCU Football Odds and Schedule

2024 TCU Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

The TCU Horned Frogs own a record of 2-0 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

TCU 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ StanfordAug. 30W 34-27Horned Frogs (-8.5)59.5
2LIUSept. 7W 45-0Horned Frogs (-45.5)54.5
3UCFSept. 14-Horned Frogs (-1.5)62.5
4@ SMUSept. 21---
5@ KansasSept. 28---
6HoustonOct. 4---
8@ UtahOct. 19---
TCU Last Game

The Horned Frogs matched up with the LIU Sharks in their most recent game, winning 45-0. Josh Hoover had 267 yards on 20-of-25 passing (80.0%) for the Frogs in that matchup against the Sharks, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. On the ground, Cam Cook ran for 58 yards on 13 carries (4.5 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, adding one reception for two yards. In the receiving game, Savion Williams had 69 yards on five catches (13.8 per reception) in that game.

TCU Betting Insights

  • TCU has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
