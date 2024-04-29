T O Password: Kentucky Derby Horse Odds, History and Prediction

The 150th Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

T O Password is undefeated across two starts in Japan and led the Japan portion of the Road to the Kentucky Derby to earn a spot in the field.

T O Password Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

T O Password's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 30-1 (+3000), tied for 14th in the field.

T O Password drew post position 10.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 20-1 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3-1 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez 20-1 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1 5 Catalytic Saffie Joseph, Jr. Jose Ortiz 30-1 6 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 20-1 7 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 20-1 View Full Table

T O Password Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Daisuke Takayanagi makes his Kentucky Derby Debut with T O Password.

Jockey Kazushi Kimura has raced in Canada and the United States in recent years. Kimura won the Sovereign Award (Outstanding Jockey) in 2021 and 2022 in Canada.

T O Password Race History

T O Password has won both career starts.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Speed Score 3/23/2024 Nakayama Fukuryu Stakes 1 N/A 1/6/2024 Kyoto Maiden 1 N/A

T O Password Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

T O Password has intriguing pedigree but must overcome inexperience in terms of race volume and connections.

The odds are long for a reason.

With that said, post position 10 has been good, historically. Post 10 has seen 9 winners for a 10.3% win rate, which his the third-highest rate of all 20 post positions. The 28.7% in-the-money rate from post 10 is actually the highest of any starting position.

