Syracuse vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

On Saturday in college football, the Syracuse Orange are up against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Syracuse vs Purdue Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Syracuse: (-126) | Purdue: (+105)

Syracuse: (-126) | Purdue: (+105) Spread: Syracuse: -2.5 (-104) | Purdue: +2.5 (-118)

Syracuse: -2.5 (-104) | Purdue: +2.5 (-118) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Syracuse vs Purdue Betting Trends

Syracuse hasn won once against the spread this season.

Syracuse is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Purdue has but one win versus the spread this year.

One of Purdue's two games has gone over the point total.

Syracuse vs Purdue Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orange win (67.9%)

Syracuse vs Purdue Point Spread

Syracuse is a 2.5-point favorite against Purdue. Syracuse is -104 to cover the spread, and Purdue is -118.

Syracuse vs Purdue Over/Under

The over/under for Syracuse-Purdue on September 16 is 56.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Syracuse vs Purdue Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Syracuse vs. Purdue reveal Syracuse as the favorite (-126) and Purdue as the underdog (+105).

Syracuse vs. Purdue Points Insights

The average implied total for the Orange last season was 31.9 points, 1.9 more points than their implied total of 30 points in Saturday's game.

Last year, Syracuse outscored its implied point total for this matchup (30) six times.

The average implied point total last season for the Boilermakers (31.9) is 4.9 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (27).

