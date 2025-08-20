2025 Syracuse Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

To start the 2025 campaign, the Syracuse Orange take on Tennessee on Aug. 30. Below, you can see the rest of the Orange's college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Syracuse 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Tennessee Aug. 30 - Volunteers (-13.5) 50.5 2 UConn Sept. 6 - - - 3 Colgate Sept. 12 - - - 4 @ Clemson Sept. 20 - - - 5 Duke Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ SMU Oct. 4 - - - 8 Pittsburgh Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Syracuse 2025 Schedule Insights

Syracuse will face the hardest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (97).

The Orange are facing the 16th-hardest schedule this season (based on their opponents' projected win total this year).

Syracuse will have the 15th-hardest conference schedule in college football, based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last season (66).

The Orange will see 11 teams on their schedule this season that made a bowl game in 2024.

Syracuse will take on 11 teams this season that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule will pit them against six teams that had nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last season.

Syracuse Betting Insights (2024)

Syracuse won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Orange games hit the over eight out of 13 times last season.

Syracuse went 5-1 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 83.3% of those games).

