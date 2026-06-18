Switzerland vs. Bosnia World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Props & Picks for Today (June 18)

Switzerland vs. Bosnia Picks in Summary

Switzerland Moneyline (-180)

Breel Embolo Anytime Goalscorer (+135)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 3 p.m. ET today, we have Switzerland vs. Bosnia.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Bosnia vs. Switzerland

This is one of the more important matches of the second group-stage round. Both teams opened with draws, as Bosnia held Canada 1-1 and Switzerland played Qatar to a 1-1 stalemate. With Canada and Switzerland viewed as the favorites to advance from Group B, Bosnia has an opportunity to dramatically improve its knockout-stage chances with a positive result.

Switzerland remains the more complete side despite an opening draw. The Swiss possess superior depth, more experience in major tournaments, and a midfield capable of controlling possession against most opponents.

Bosnia has enough quality to compete, but Switzerland's organization and defensive structure should prove decisive over 90 minutes.

Embolo is Switzerland's most dangerous attacking weapon and a constant threat in transition. His combination of strength, pace, and finishing ability makes him difficult for defenders to handle.

In a match where chances may be limited, Embolo has the athleticism and creativity to make the net bulge. Him to score is my favorite player prop in this match.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.