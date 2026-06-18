Canada vs. Qatar World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Props and Picks for Today (June 18)

Canada vs. Qatar Picks in Summary

Canada Moneyline

Jonathan David Anytime Goalscorer

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 6 p.m. ET today, we have Canada vs. Qatar.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Canada vs. Qatar

Both teams enter Matchday 2 with one point after opening draws. Canada salvaged a 1-1 result against Bosnia and Herzegovina thanks to a late goal from Cyle Larin, while Qatar earned a respectable 1-1 draw against Switzerland. With all four teams level on points in Group B, the winner here will take a major step toward the Round of 32.

Canada was arguably the better side against Bosnia and created enough chances to earn all three points. Playing at home again, this time in Vancouver, Jesse Marsch's squad should benefit from another strong crowd and has a clear talent advantage led by Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies.

Qatar deserves credit for its result against Switzerland, but Canada is the more dynamic side and should dictate the match.

The -370 odds are up there, so this bet may fit best as a parlay inclusion.

David remains Canada's most dangerous attacking player and focal point in the final third. He generated opportunities in the opener and should see plenty of touches around the penalty area against a Qatar side expected to spend significant time defending.

In a match where Canada could create several top-tier chances, David's plus-money goal odds are appealing.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.