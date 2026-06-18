Mexico vs. South Korea World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Props & Picks for Today (June 18)

Mexico vs. South Korea Picks in Summary

Draw +230

Under 2.5 Goals (-172)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 9 p.m. ET today, we have Mexico hosting South Korea.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Mexico vs. South Korea

This is arguably the biggest match of Matchday 2 in Group A. Mexico opened with a convincing 2-0 victory over South Africa, while South Korea impressed in a 2-1 win over Czechia. With both sides sitting on three points, the winner will take a major step toward securing a place in the knockout stage as well as the top spot in the group.

In an opening win over South Africa, El Tri controlled possession, created consistent chances, and looked defensively solid. It was an excellent showing. But at the same time, South Africa played poorly and ended the match with nine players. Today will be a much stiffer test for Mexico.

Both teams know the importance of avoiding defeat here as a point puts each side on the doorstep of the Round of 32. I think that leads to a competitive but cautious approach from both sides.

Sticking with the theme of a draw suiting both sides pretty well, I don't think we will see a lot of clear-cut scoring chances. Mexico conceded very little against South Africa, and while South Korea gave up a goal versus Czechia, they impressed with 62% of the possession.

I think we'll see both teams be conservative knowing that four points through two matches likely all but seals qualification.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.