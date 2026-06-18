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MLB Home Run Predictions Today: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today June 18, 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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MLB Home Run Predictions Today: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today June 18, 2026
MLB Home Run Props June 18, 2026: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today | FanDuel Odds
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● TODAY — JUNE 18, 2026 · FULL MLB SLATE · FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
Home Run Props · FanDuel Sportsbook · All Odds Confirmed

5 MLB Players Most Likely to Hit a Home Run Today

Schwarber leads with the highest HR rate on the board (31%), Soto brings elite per-game frequency, Olson tops the NL home run leaderboard, Baldwin is the value play and Chourio is the Milwaukee dart.

June 18, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+
TODAY: CLE@MIL 1:35p SF@ATL 1:35p MIN@TEX 2:35p SEA@TB 4:10p NYM@PHI 6:40p · Nola vs Manaea
Player
Odds
HR%
🥇 Kyle Schwarber
PHI · NYM@PHI · 6:40 PM
+210
31%
🥈 Juan Soto
NYM · NYM@PHI · 6:40 PM
+235
24.6%
🥉 Matt Olson
ATL · SF@ATL · 1:35 PM
+470
26.4%
4️⃣ Drake Baldwin
ATL · SF@ATL · 1:35 PM
+570
28.6%
5️⃣ Jackson Chourio
MIL · CLE@MIL · 1:35 PM
+490
19.4%

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (confirmed June 18, 2026). HR rate = % of games with a home run in 2026. Always confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

🥇 Pick #1 — Highest HR Rate on Board
Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies · 1B · NYM @ PHI · 6:40 PM ET · Citizens Bank Park
HR Odds
+210
HR/Game
31%
25 HR in 71 games 2026 — highest HR rate on entire board Homers in 22 of 71 games (31 of every 100) Citizens Bank Park — consistently hitter-friendly Facing Sean Manaea (NYM) · Phillies at home NL HR title contender alongside injured Aaron Judge

Kyle Schwarber leads the entire June 18 FanDuel home run board with a 31% per-game HR rate — the highest of any player on today's full slate. With 25 home runs in just 71 games, Schwarber is averaging a homer every 3.2 games played in 2026, a pace that makes him the most reliable home run prop target in baseball right now. He is the favourite in the NL home run title race and has established himself as one of the most consistent power hitters in the game. Citizens Bank Park consistently rates as one of the best hitter-friendly environments in the National League, and facing Sean Manaea on the road gives the Phillies lineup a live shot at the long ball throughout the game. At +210, Schwarber's odds are the shortest on today's board for a reason — his 31% rate makes him the clear-cut No. 1 pick for June 18.

FanDuel Sportsbook
Bet Schwarber HR (+210) · PHI vs NYM · 6:40 PM
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🥈 Pick #2 — Elite Per-Game Frequency
Juan Soto
New York Mets · LF · NYM @ PHI · 6:40 PM ET · Citizens Bank Park
HR Odds
+235
HR/Game
24.6%
15 HR in 57 games — 24.6% per-game HR rate 2nd highest HR rate on today's board Citizens Bank Park — same hitter-friendly environment Aaron Nola (PHI) on the mound — right-hander Soto can attack NYM LF · elite plate discipline + power combination

Juan Soto enters today's game with the second-highest per-game HR rate on the entire June 18 board at 24.6%, recording 15 home runs in just 57 games. Playing in the same game as Schwarber at Citizens Bank Park — one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in baseball — makes this an especially attractive matchup-stacked card. Soto is the prototypical elite power-plus-patience hitter who generates quality contact across all pitch types and locations. At +235 for a player hitting a home run in nearly one out of every four games he plays, this is a strong value play on the visiting side of tonight's nightcap.

FanDuel Sportsbook
Bet Soto HR (+235) · NYM @ PHI · 6:40 PM
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🥉 Pick #3 — NL HR Leaderboard Value
Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves · 1B · SF @ ATL · 1:35 PM ET · Truist Park, Atlanta
HR Odds
+470
HR/Game
26.4%
20 HR in 72 games — 26.4% per-game HR rate NL HR leaderboard — among top 3 in the senior circuit Truist Park — strong left-handed power environment 26.4% rate vs +470 implied (17.5%) = biggest edge on board Same game as Baldwin — ATL power-stacked vs SF

Matt Olson is the best pure value bet on today's home run board. His 26.4% per-game HR rate is the third-highest on the slate — yet he is priced at +470, meaning the implied probability (17.5%) sits well below his actual frequency. With 20 home runs in 72 games, Olson is producing at a pace that puts him among the NL's top power hitters, and Truist Park consistently provides a strong left-handed power environment. The gap between his actual HR rate (26.4%) and his implied probability from the odds (17.5%) is the clearest edge on today's entire home run board — this is where the value lies for longer-odds home run backers.

FanDuel Sportsbook
Bet Olson HR (+470) · ATL vs SF · 1:35 PM
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4️⃣ Pick #4 — Highest Raw Rate, Best Value Odds
Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves · C · SF @ ATL · 1:35 PM ET · Truist Park, Atlanta
HR Odds
+570
HR/Game
28.6%
14 HR in 49 games — 28.6% per-game HR rate Highest raw HR rate of all 5 picks on board Same game as Olson — ATL power stacked vs SF Bats behind Olson & Harris II — quality pitch environment +570 for 28.6% rate = largest value gap on today's board

Drake Baldwin has the statistically most surprising HR rate on today's entire board. With 14 home runs in only 49 games, his raw per-game rate of 28.6% is actually the highest of any player in our five picks — yet he is priced at +570. The gap between his actual frequency and implied probability is the most exploitable on the board. Baldwin bats in a productive position in Atlanta's lineup alongside Matt Olson and Michael Harris II, which means he sees quality pitches rather than being pitched around. Both Baldwin and Olson are in the same SF@ATL game at Truist Park at 1:35 PM ET, making that the highest home run concentration matchup on today's full slate — two of our five picks in a single game.

FanDuel Sportsbook
Bet Baldwin HR (+570) · ATL vs SF · 1:35 PM
Bet Now →
5️⃣ Pick #5 — Milwaukee Power Threat
Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers · OF · CLE @ MIL · 1:35 PM ET · American Family Field
HR Odds
+490
HR/Game
19.4%
9 HR in 36 games — 19.4% per-game HR rate in 2026 American Family Field — homer-friendly NL park Facing CLE Sonny Gray at 1:35 PM ET Brewers star · 22 years old · breakout power season Gary Sánchez (+520, 17.1%) also in this game as secondary option

Jackson Chourio rounds out the five picks as Milwaukee's standout power threat at home. With 9 home runs in just 36 games, his 19.4% per-game HR rate is the fifth-highest on today's board and reflects a breakout power season from one of baseball's most exciting young outfielders. American Family Field is a consistently homer-friendly environment, and facing Cleveland's Sonny Gray this afternoon gives Chourio a live look. At +490, Chourio is priced attractively for a player who is hitting a home run in roughly 1 of every 5 games he plays. The Brewers also have Gary Sánchez (+520, 17.1% rate) as a secondary option in the same game if you prefer a catcher power play from this matchup.

FanDuel Sportsbook
Bet Chourio HR (+490) · MIL vs CLE · 1:35 PM
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📊 More Home Run Props — Full Board Highlights

Player
Odds
HR%
Bryce Harper
PHI · NYM@PHI 6:40 PM · 15 HR/73 G
+430
19.2%
Casey Schmitt
SF · SF@ATL 1:35 PM · 15 HR/65 G
+490
20.0%
Gary Sánchez
MIL · CLE@MIL 1:35 PM · 7 HR/41 G
+520
17.1%
Willy Adames
SF · SF@ATL 1:35 PM · 12 HR/71 G
+520
15.5%
Michael Harris II
ATL · SF@ATL 1:35 PM · 14 HR/68 G
+540
17.6%
Gabriel Arias
CLE · CLE@MIL 1:35 PM · 2 HR/11 G
+590
18.2%
Rhys Hoskins
CLE · CLE@MIL 1:35 PM · 6 HR/57 G
+350
10.5%
Jared Young
NYM · NYM@PHI 6:40 PM · 4 HR/29 G
+490
13.8%
🔥 Hottest HR Game Today: SF @ ATL · Truist Park · 1:35 PM ET

SF @ ATL at Truist Park is the richest single home run game on today's slate. Four of the top HR-rate players across both rosters — Matt Olson (26.4%), Drake Baldwin (28.6%), Michael Harris II (17.6%) and Casey Schmitt (20.0%) — are all in this matchup. Willy Adames (15.5%) and Rafael Devers (13.7%) also appear for the Giants. If you are building a same-game parlay around home runs on June 18, this is the game to build it around.

Olson +470 (26.4%) Baldwin +570 (28.6%) Harris II +540 (17.6%) Schmitt +490 (20.0%) Adames +520 (15.5%)
FanDuel Sportsbook — MLB Home Run Props
Bet Today's Home Run Props — June 18, 2026
Schwarber +210 · Soto +235 · Olson +470 · Baldwin +570 · Chourio +490
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Always confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: MLB Home Runs — June 18, 2026

Who is most likely to hit a home run today in MLB?
Kyle Schwarber leads the entire June 18 home run board with both the best odds (+210) and the highest HR rate (31%) — homering in 22 of 71 games in 2026. He plays tonight at Citizens Bank Park against the Mets. Juan Soto (+235, 24.6%) is the second choice. Matt Olson (+470, 26.4%) offers the best value on the board given his rate dramatically outperforms his implied odds. Drake Baldwin (+570, 28.6%) has the highest raw HR rate on the board but is priced longest — the biggest gap between frequency and odds of any pick today.
What is the hottest home run game on today's MLB slate?
SF @ ATL at Truist Park (1:35 PM ET) is the richest home run game on today's slate, featuring four high-rate HR threats: Matt Olson (26.4%, +470), Drake Baldwin (28.6%, +570), Michael Harris II (17.6%, +540) for Atlanta, and Casey Schmitt (20%, +490) for the Giants. Willy Adames (15.5%, +520) and Rafael Devers (13.7%, +630) add further power from the San Francisco side. NYM @ PHI (6:40 PM ET, Citizens Bank Park) is the other strong multi-HR game: Schwarber (31%, +210), Soto (24.6%, +235) and Bryce Harper (19.2%, +430) all appear.
What MLB games are on today, June 18, 2026?
Today's confirmed MLB slate includes: Cleveland Guardians @ Milwaukee Brewers (1:35 PM ET, American Family Field — Sonny Gray vs. Trey Yesavage), San Francisco Giants @ Atlanta Braves (1:35 PM ET, Truist Park), Minnesota Twins @ Texas Rangers (2:35 PM ET — Jack Leiter vs. Joe Ryan), Seattle Mariners @ Tampa Bay (4:10 PM ET — Bryan Woo vs. Shane Baz), New York Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies (6:40 PM ET, Citizens Bank Park — Aaron Nola vs. Sean Manaea). Always confirm final starting lineups 30-60 minutes before first pitch before placing prop bets.

Play the FREE Daily Dingers Game and select a player you think will hit a home run today! If your player hits a DINGER, you’ll get a Profit Boost Token tomorrow to use on ANY MLB Wager! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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