MLB Home Run Predictions Today: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today June 18, 2026

🥇 Pick #1 — Highest HR Rate on Board Kyle Schwarber Philadelphia Phillies · 1B · NYM @ PHI · 6:40 PM ET · Citizens Bank Park HR Odds +210 HR/Game 31%

25 HR in 71 games 2026 — highest HR rate on entire board Homers in 22 of 71 games (31 of every 100) Citizens Bank Park — consistently hitter-friendly Facing Sean Manaea (NYM) · Phillies at home NL HR title contender alongside injured Aaron Judge

Kyle Schwarber leads the entire June 18 FanDuel home run board with a 31% per-game HR rate — the highest of any player on today's full slate. With 25 home runs in just 71 games, Schwarber is averaging a homer every 3.2 games played in 2026, a pace that makes him the most reliable home run prop target in baseball right now. He is the favourite in the NL home run title race and has established himself as one of the most consistent power hitters in the game. Citizens Bank Park consistently rates as one of the best hitter-friendly environments in the National League, and facing Sean Manaea on the road gives the Phillies lineup a live shot at the long ball throughout the game. At +210, Schwarber's odds are the shortest on today's board for a reason — his 31% rate makes him the clear-cut No. 1 pick for June 18.