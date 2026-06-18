Czechia vs South Africa Prediction, Picks, Best Bets & Lineups for World Cup 2026

🚨 SUSPENDED: Sphephelo Sithole (CB) & Themba Zwane (CM) — both red cards vs Mexico. Ime Okon and Sebelebele come in. South Africa forced into major reshuffling.

KEY STATS: 🇨🇿 Schick 0 shots vs SKorea — expect more service today 🇨🇿 6 goals in last 5 games pre-WC 🇿🇦 0.07 xG vs Mexico — lowest at the tournament 🇿🇦 6 games without a win 🇿🇦 0 goals in 3 warm-up matches

This is World Cup survival football. Both Czechia and South Africa sit at the bottom of Group A with zero points after Matchday 1 — a result that effectively makes this a knockout match. A draw almost certainly eliminates both nations. Expert consensus is unanimous on the direction: Czechia ML -132 backed by every major outlet, Under 2.5 goals the statistical play, and Patrik Schick at +140 anytime is the outstanding player prop — confirmed by Sports Interaction, Sportscasting and PrizePicks.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Confirmed via FanDuel Research and SportsLine. Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

📋 Confirmed Lineups

🇨🇿 Czechia — 3-4-2-1 · Koubek ESPN CONFIRMED GK Matěj Kovář Manchester United CB Stepán Chaloupek · Robin Hranáč · Ladislav Krejčí © Sparta Prague · Wolfsburg · Sparta Prague MID Vladimír Coufal · Alexandr Sojka · Tomáš Souček · Jaroslav Zelený West Ham · AC Sparta Prague · West Ham · Jablonec CAM Pavel Šulc Olympique Lyon ST Adam Hlozek · Patrik Schick Hoffenheim · Bayer Leverkusen No injury concerns. Hlozek replaces Šulc/Provod — beIN Sports confirm only expected change after strong showing vs South Korea. Schick had just 11 touches & 0 shots vs Korea — expect more service today. PrizePicks: "Czechia will make a concerted effort to get Schick the ball after failing to service the lethal striker." Set-piece taker: Coufal (corners/free kicks). Penalty taker: Schick, then Souček. 🇿🇦 South Africa — 4-2-3-1 · Broos ESPN CONFIRMED GK Ronwen Williams © Mamelodi Sundowns · captain · 34 yrs DEF Aubrey Modiba · Mbekezeli Mbokazi · Ime Okon ★ · Khuliso Mudau ★ Okon replaces suspended Sithole CM Jayden Adams · Teboho Mokoena Brighton · Mamelodi Sundowns ATT Oswin Appollis · Relebohile Mofokeng · Kamogelo Sebelebele ★ ★ Sebelebele replaces suspended Zwane ST Lyle Foster Burnley · SA's only reliable attacking outlet · 0 service vs Mexico 🚨 SUSPENDED: Sithole (CB) + Zwane (CM). Broos switches from 5-3-2 to 4-2-3-1. Okon moves to CB; Sebelebele covers Zwane's attacking midfield role — significant experience drop. SA created just 0.07 xG vs Mexico — the lowest xG of any team in the tournament. Set-piece takers: Appollis, Mokoena, Mofokeng.

⭐ Best Bets — Expert Consensus Picks

🇨🇿 Pick #1: Czechia to Win (ML) CBS · SportsLine · Yahoo · Covers · Sportscasting · Sports Interaction · RotoWire · FanDuel Research ODDS -132 55% win probability — Kalshi · near-unanimous all outlets 9 wins from last 13 competitive fixtures (Sportscasting) SA: 6 games without a win · 0.07 xG vs Mexico (lowest in WC) Sithole + Zwane SUSPENDED — weakened on both sides of ball Sebelebele replaces Zwane — significant experience step down Sportscasting: "correctly priced line — superior form, superior depth" Every expert outlet backs Czechia. Sports Interaction: "Czech Republic to win at -130 is the headline selection, with Patrik Schick providing the finishing quality South Africa have struggled to contain at this level." Sportscasting: "This is not a case of taking juice on an overpriced favourite. This is a correctly priced line on a side with superior form, superior depth, and a structurally weakened opponent." RotoWire: "Czechia defend well, let South Africa over-extend and win it on the counter. South Africa will throw bodies forward out of necessity, but a depleted attack that already struggled against Mexico is unlikely to get the goals it needs." With Sithole and Zwane both suspended, South Africa's attacking mid role goes to Sebelebele — covering for Zwane — a significant experience drop. South Africa have gone six games without a win, scored just once in their last three, and produced the lowest xG (0.07) of any team in this World Cup. Czechia ML is the anchor bet.

📉 Pick #2: Under 2.5 Goals SportsLine Martin Green · Covers · Yahoo · Sportscasting · RotoWire ODDS -130 SportsLine Green: explicit Under 2.5 lean Covers: "both teams dire in opening games — back Under 2.5" SA: 0.07 xG vs Mexico — lowest xG of any team at this World Cup SA: 0 goals in 3 warm-up games vs Panama & Nicaragua SA: only once in last 5 matches more than 2 goals scored total Both sides only 2 shots in first half of respective openers SportsLine's Martin Green leans explicitly toward Under 2.5: "Czechia aren't as strong as Mexico, so South Africa should have more chances in this game, but their lack of urgency in possession is concerning. Burnley's Lyle Foster is a talented striker, but he didn't receive much service, while fellow forward Iqraam Rayners didn't muster a single shot on goal." Covers are direct: "Both teams were dire in their opening games, and their lack of attacking threat is why my Czechia vs. South Africa predictions are backing Under 2.5 goals." PrizePicks provide the confirming numbers: South Africa created just 0.07 xG against Mexico — the lowest of any team in this entire World Cup. They registered just 3 shots. They failed to score in all three warm-up games. Czechia's only goal in this competition came from a set piece in a conservative, disciplined system. Both sides produced just 2 total shots in the first half of their respective openers. The Under at -130 is the most statistically defensible bet on today's slate.

⚽ Pick #3: Patrik Schick Anytime Scorer Sports Interaction · Sportscasting · PrizePicks · ESPN · Multiple Outlets ODDS +140 Sports Interaction: Schick +140 anytime — explicit pick PrizePicks: headlined as top Czechia player pick 26 goals in 54 caps · Czechia all-time active leading scorer 6 goals in last 5 games before World Cup (PrizePicks) 0 shots, 11 touches vs South Korea — starved. Team WILL fix this SA CB Okon replaces Sithole — more vulnerable aerial cover Sports Interaction make Schick their explicit anytime prop at +140: "Patrik Schick is the most dangerous scoring threat on the Czechia side. In addition to potting 16 goals in 28 Bundesliga appearances with Bayer 04 Leverkusen, including six markers in his past 10 appearances with the national side." PrizePicks headline him noting: "Czechia will make a concerted effort to get Schick the ball after failing to service the lethal striker. Schick had just 11 touches in total, with 0 shots and just 5 passes attempted." Sportscasting: "Patrik Schick anytime scorer is the prop that sharpens the whole card." ESPN add the tactical mechanism: "Šulc might have more space to operate in given South Africa will be without their best defensive midfielder, and that could be Czechia's best route to goal." Coufal delivers corners/free kicks (confirmed by RotoWire's set-piece guide), Schick is the penalty taker, and Souček provides additional aerial support from deep. With South Africa's CB Okon filling in for the suspended Sithole — a player who never faced a striker of Schick's quality in this tournament — and the entire Czechia team committed to giving Schick more service after his 0-shot opening game, +140 anytime is exceptional value.

🔮 Score Prediction: Czechia 1-0 South Africa — Schick set-piece header wins it Czechia 1-0 South Africa — one goal, clean sheet, survival secured Sportscasting supercomputer: "Czechia 2-1." Covers and Yahoo: "narrow Czech win." RotoWire: "Czechia take control." Survival football from whistle-to-whistle. Czechia's set-piece blueprint (Coufal delivery → Schick/Krejčí/Souček aerial targets) against South Africa's reshuffled backline — Okon in for Sithole — is the path. Three-pick card: Czechia ML -132 (unanimous anchor, 55% Kalshi, 9W in 13 competitive) + Under 2.5 -130 (SA 0.07 xG vs Mexico = lowest at WC, Green/Covers explicit) + Schick anytime +140 (Sports Interaction explicit, 6 pre-WC goals, 0 shots vs SKorea — team WILL fix this).

📊 Full Odds — Czechia vs South Africa

Market Odds Czechia ML ⭐ -132 Draw +268 South Africa ML +363 Under 2.5 Goals ⭐ -130 Over 2.5 Goals +100 Patrik Schick Anytime ⭐ +140 Ladislav Krejčí Anytime ~+350 Tomáš Souček Anytime ~+400 Lyle Foster Anytime (RSA) ~+450 Both Teams to Score — Yes ~-110

⚔️ Match Context

Yahoo deliver the stakes plainly: "A Czech Republic win keeps alive a faint hope of advancing as one of the better third-place finishers; a South Africa win would do the same for Bafana Bafana. A draw likely eliminates both." In the 2026 expanded format, the eight best third-place teams advance — but with Mexico and South Korea (both on 3 points) meeting simultaneously at Estadio Akron tonight, the winner of Czechia vs South Africa puts themselves in contention for a best-third-place spot, while the loser faces elimination in their final game.

🇨🇿 Czechia: Set pieces are the blueprint Krejčí scored with a header from Coufal's long throw vs South Korea. Soucek had another header disallowed for offside. RotoWire's set-piece guide confirms Coufal takes corners/free kicks (3 deliveries). Schick is penalty taker. Against a reshuffled South Africa backline with Okon replacing Sithole, Czechia's set-piece machine is the most dangerous weapon on the pitch today. 🇿🇦 South Africa: Broos abandons the 5-3-2 ESPN: "South Africa head coach Hugo Broos copped plenty of criticism back home for his cautious approach. Setting up in a 5-3-2 formation, there was precious little attacking magic from Bafana, who completed just one dribble in their 2-0 loss to Mexico." He switches to 4-2-3-1 today — but the attacking mid role goes to inexperienced Sebelebele replacing Zwane. Mofokeng (18, Orlando Pirates) is their most dynamic option. 📊 The xG numbers tell the whole story PrizePicks confirm: South Africa created just 0.07 xG against Mexico — the lowest of any team in the entire 2026 World Cup. They registered just 3 shots. Mexico outshot them 16-3. They had only 2 touches in the opposition penalty area in 90 minutes. This is the most attack-limited team in the tournament facing Czechia's conservative but disciplined set-piece machine.

Czechia vs South Africa · Best Bets Summary · 12 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta 🇨🇿 Czechia ML Unanimous · 55% Kalshi · SA missing Sithole+Zwane · 9W in 13 -132 📉 Under 2.5 Goals Green/Covers explicit · SA 0.07 xG vs Mexico · 0 warm-up goals -130 ⚽ Schick Anytime Sports Interaction · PrizePicks headlined · 6 pre-WC goals · 0 shots vs SKorea +140

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet Czechia vs South Africa — Today Noon ET Czechia -132 · Under 2.5 -130 · Schick anytime +140

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: Czechia vs South Africa — World Cup 2026

What are the best bets for Czechia vs South Africa today? Czechia ML -132 is the unanimous expert pick — backed by CBS, SportsLine, Yahoo, Covers, Sportscasting, Sports Interaction, RotoWire and FanDuel Research. Kalshi gives Czechia a 55% win probability. Under 2.5 goals at -130 is backed by SportsLine's Martin Green explicitly and Covers outright, grounded in South Africa's 0.07 xG against Mexico — the lowest of any team in the tournament — and their failure to score in three consecutive warm-up games. Patrik Schick anytime at +140 is Sports Interaction's explicit pick, headlined by PrizePicks, with Schick having scored 6 goals in his last 5 games before the World Cup and received just 11 touches with 0 shots against South Korea — his team will get him the ball today.

What are the confirmed lineups for Czechia vs South Africa? Confirmed via ESPN. Czechia (3-4-2-1): Kovář; Chaloupek, Hranáč, Krejčí (©); Zelený, Sojka, Souček, Coufal; Šulc; Hlozek, Schick. beIN Sports confirm only expected change is Hlozek coming in after a strong showing against South Korea. South Africa (4-2-3-1): Williams (©); Modiba, Mbokazi, Okon, Mudau; Adams, Mokoena; Appollis, Mofokeng, Sebelebele; Foster. Ime Okon replaces the suspended Sithole at CB; Kamogelo Sebelebele replaces the suspended Zwane in attacking midfield — both are significant experience step-downs from the starters they replace.

Why are Sithole and Zwane suspended for South Africa? Both players received straight red cards in South Africa's 2-0 opening loss to Mexico on June 11. Sphephelo Sithole was dismissed in the 49th minute for fouling Mexico's Brian Gutiérrez when he was through on goal. Themba Zwane was sent off in the 73rd minute for slapping Mexican forward Roberto Alvarado in the face. Sithole is South Africa's first-choice centre-back; Zwane is one of their most experienced creative midfielders. Both will return for South Africa's final Group A game against South Korea on June 24.