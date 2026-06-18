Czechia vs. South Africa World Cup Prediction, Best Bets and Picks for Today (June 18)

Czechia vs. South Africa Picks in Summary

Czechia Moneyline (-135)

Under 2.5 Goals (-138)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At noon ET today, we have Czechia vs. South Africa.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Czechia vs. South Africa

This is a pivotal Group A match after both sides dropped their opening fixtures. Czechia fell 2-1 to South Korea, while South Africa was beaten 2-0 by Mexico. A loss here would leave the defeated team facing a very difficult path to the knockout stage, so expect a competitive, high-intensity match.

Czechia was the more impressive side in defeat during its opener and created several quality chances against South Korea. The Czechs possess more experience at major tournaments and have a clear edge in physicality, set pieces, and attacking depth.

South Africa struggled to generate consistent offense against Mexico and may have difficulty breaking down a well-organized Czech defense. They also will be without multiple players due to opening-match red cards.

The stakes of this match should encourage a cautious approach from both teams.

South Africa knows avoiding defeat is critical, while Czechia won't want to leave itself exposed defensively after already losing once.

Group-stage elimination pressure often leads to tighter, lower-scoring matches, especially between evenly matched sides.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.