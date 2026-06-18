Switzerland vs Bosnia Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal?
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Switzerland vs Bosnia: Who Will Score the First Goal?
Embolo the unanimous first scorer pick, Ndoye the volume-shot correction, Vargas the set-piece delivery wildcard, Demirovic the only realistic Bosnia dart — full FanDuel first goalscorer board and analysis for Group B's must-win at SoFi Stadium.
Switzerland generated 26 shots and an xG of 3.20 against Qatar — the second-highest at this World Cup — and converted just one penalty. When those goals start arriving against a Bosnia side that must also attack, the opening goal structure heavily favours one side. Breel Embolo at approximately +280 first scorer is the unanimous pick — the same FanDuel Research and FOX Sports logic that makes him the +140 anytime favourite makes him the clearest opening goal candidate. Ndoye at ~+480 is the volume correction value, Vargas at ~+560 the set-piece wildcard, and Demirovic at ~+720 the only realistic Bosnia first-scorer dart.
First scorer odds estimated from FanDuel anytime board. Embolo +140 anytime confirmed via FOX Sports FanDuel. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board
*First scorer odds estimated from FanDuel anytime board. Embolo +140 anytime confirmed via FOX Sports FanDuel. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Pick #1: Breel Embolo — First Scorer ~+280
The first scorer case for Embolo mirrors the anytime case exactly — but adds the structural weight of how Switzerland expect to score the opening goal. FanDuel Research are explicit: "Embolo is Switzerland's most dangerous attacking weapon and a constant threat in transition. His combination of strength, pace, and finishing ability makes him difficult for defenders to handle. Him to score is my favorite player prop in this match."
The first goal in this match is most likely to come from Switzerland — they are -188 favourites, they dominate possession, and they carry a massive correction after 26 shots and a 3.20 xG produced just one goal against Qatar. Embolo is both the most likely individual scorer and the player most likely to score that first goal. His role as the central striker means every sustained attack flows through or around him. He is also the second penalty taker — meaning any Bosnia foul in the box routes directly to Embolo from the spot if Xhaka has already stepped up or been substituted. As Switzerland generate the kind of relentless possession they showed against Qatar, the opening goal most likely arrives from Embolo's feet, head or spot kick inside the first 60 minutes.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Volume Correction: Dan Ndoye — First Scorer ~+480
The first scorer case for Ndoye is built on a specific and verifiable inefficiency: he fired 6 shots against Qatar — the joint-most of any Swiss player — and converted none. The statistical correction is real and it will come. The question for first scorer is whether it arrives before Embolo or Vargas scores, and at approximately +480 the price compensates well for that sequencing uncertainty.
Switzerland press from the first whistle and Ndoye's primary role is to drive at Bosnia's left back from the right channel in the early minutes — before Bosnia get set in their 4-4-2 defensive block. Sead Kolasinac has a fitness concern after limping off against Canada, and even if he starts, he is unlikely to be at full acceleration in the opening exchanges. Ndoye cutting inside onto his left foot in the first 20 minutes, before Bosnia's shape is fully established, is one of the most plausible first-goal scenarios in this match. At approximately +480, his first scorer odds represent genuine value for the player whose shot volume most strongly suggests a goal is imminent.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Set-Piece Wildcard: Ruben Vargas — First Scorer ~+560
The first scorer case for Vargas is distinct from both Embolo and Ndoye — it's built around a specific set-piece sequence. Switzerland earn a corner or dangerous free kick. Vargas takes the delivery. The ball is cleared only partially. Vargas, having moved from his delivery spot into a second-phase position on the edge of the area, arrives onto a loose ball and drives it into the net for the opening goal.
This scenario has a genuine structural basis — Vargas delivered 6 corners and free kicks against Qatar (the most of any Swiss player, per RotoWire) and typically moves from his delivery spot into advanced positions immediately after. Against a Bosnia midfield that must track runners and press Switzerland's build-up — and with Kolasinac at less than full fitness — Vargas cutting inside from the left channel for direct shots is also a regular open-play feature. At approximately +560, Vargas is the wildcard pick for bettors looking for longer odds than Embolo or Ndoye with a credible route to opening the scoring.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎲 Bosnia Upset Dart: Ermedin Demirovic — First Scorer ~+720
For Demirovic to be first scorer, Bosnia must score first — the upset scenario that even Lineups.com back with their 1-1 draw prediction and BIH +0.5 pick. It requires Switzerland to over-commit in attack in the opening phase, Barbarez's transition instruction to fire immediately, and Demirovic to receive centrally and finish.
Switzerland conceded in the 94th minute against Qatar — confirming their defensive shape when committed forward is not perfect. Goal.com flag the specific mechanism: "When Bosnia wins the ball, the transition must be immediate — rapidly release the pace of Dedić to expose the spaces left behind by Switzerland's advancing full-backs." That scenario, with Demirovic arriving centrally from Dedic's run, is the opening goal blueprint for Bosnia. At approximately +720 — implying around 12% probability — Demirovic first scorer is a genuine long-odds dart. Back at small stakes only; this is a pure upset play.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FanDuel Research explicit · scored vs Qatar · pen taker · correction due
FanDuel Research explicit "favorite prop." FOX Sports explicit +140 anytime. Already scored at this WC. Penalty taker. xG 3.20 / 26-shot correction means goals are coming. Volume correction: Ndoye ~+480 (6 shots/0 goals vs Qatar · Kolasinac <100% · presses from first whistle). Set-piece wildcard: Vargas ~+560 (6 deliveries vs Qatar · second-phase positions · cuts inside). Bosnia upset dart: Demirovic ~+720 (BL striker · Dzeko doubtful · SUI conceded 94' vs Qatar · Dedic counter — small stakes only).
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: First Goalscorer — Switzerland vs Bosnia
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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