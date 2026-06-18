Switzerland vs Bosnia Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal?

Embolo the unanimous first scorer pick, Ndoye the volume-shot correction, Vargas the set-piece delivery wildcard, Demirovic the only realistic Bosnia dart — full FanDuel first goalscorer board and analysis for Group B's must-win at SoFi Stadium.

⚠️ DZEKO DOUBTFUL: Edin Džeko (shoulder) not projected to start — Demirovic & Lukic the predicted BIH strike pair. Tabakovic also doubtful. Kolasinac fitness concern. Celik OUT.

CONTEXT: 🇨🇭 Embolo scored pen vs Qatar · +140 anytime · ~+280 first scorer 🇨🇭 Ndoye 6 shots vs Qatar · 0 goals · correction overdue 🇨🇭 Vargas primary set-piece delivery · cuts inside for shots 🇧🇦 Demirovic leads BIH attack · SUI conceded 94' vs Qatar

Switzerland generated 26 shots and an xG of 3.20 against Qatar — the second-highest at this World Cup — and converted just one penalty. When those goals start arriving against a Bosnia side that must also attack, the opening goal structure heavily favours one side. Breel Embolo at approximately +280 first scorer is the unanimous pick — the same FanDuel Research and FOX Sports logic that makes him the +140 anytime favourite makes him the clearest opening goal candidate. Ndoye at ~+480 is the volume correction value, Vargas at ~+560 the set-piece wildcard, and Demirovic at ~+720 the only realistic Bosnia first-scorer dart.

First scorer odds estimated from FanDuel anytime board. Embolo +140 anytime confirmed via FOX Sports FanDuel. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board

Player 1st Any Breel Embolo ⭐ 🇨🇭 SUI · ST · Monaco · scored pen vs Qatar · 2nd pen taker · tournament specialist ~+280 +140 Dan Ndoye 🇨🇭 SUI · RW · Bologna · 6 shots vs Qatar — joint-most on SUI · 0 converted ~+480 ~+240 Ruben Vargas 🇨🇭 SUI · LW · Augsburg · 6 set-piece deliveries vs Qatar · cuts inside for shots ~+560 ~+280 Granit Xhaka © 🇨🇭 SUI · CM · Bayer Leverkusen · 1st penalty taker · midfield engine · 146 caps ~+760 ~+380 Michel Aebischer 🇨🇭 SUI · CM · Bologna · late box-runner · aerial threat from set pieces ~+840 ~+420 Ermedin Demirovic 🎲 🇧🇦 BIH · ST · VfB Stuttgart · best BIH scorer with Dzeko doubtful ~+720 ~+360 Jovo Lukic 🇧🇦 BIH · ST · Hajduk Split · scored vs Canada from set piece · Demirovic partner ~+1000 ~+500 Edin Džeko ⚠️ 🇧🇦 BIH · 73 goals · doubtful (shoulder) · 40yo · only if confirmed starter ~+900 ~+450 Esmir Bajraktarevic 🇧🇦 BIH · LM · New England Revolution · wide threat · set-piece delivery ~+1300 ~+650

*First scorer odds estimated from FanDuel anytime board. Embolo +140 anytime confirmed via FOX Sports FanDuel. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇭 Switzerland — 4-3-3 · Murat Yakin NO INJURIES GK: Kobel (Dortmund) | DEF: Zakaria · Akanji (Man City) · Elvedi · Rodriguez MID: Freuler · Xhaka © (Leverkusen) · Aebischer FWD: Ndoye (Bologna) · Embolo (Monaco) · Vargas (Augsburg) Set-piece delivery: Ruben Vargas (6 corners/free kicks vs Qatar — most on SUI, RotoWire confirmed). Penalty taker: Xhaka, then Embolo. No injuries. Same XI as Qatar expected. xG 3.20 / 26 shots vs Qatar — finishing correction due. Opening-goal blueprint: Xhaka driving from midfield → Embolo holds up → Ndoye arrives from right; OR Vargas corner/free kick → second-phase finish. 🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina — 4-4-2 · Sergej Barbarez DZEKO DOUBT GK: Vasilj | DEF: Dedic (Benfica) · Katic · Muharemovic · Kolasinac © ⚠️ MID: Bajraktarevic · Tahirovic · Basic · Memic FWD: Demirovic (VfB Stuttgart) · Lukic ⚠️ DOUBTFUL: Džeko, Tabakovic. ⚠️ Kolasinac fitness concern. OUT: Čelik. BIH first-scorer scenario: SUI full-backs commit forward → Dedic releases from right → Demirovic arrives centrally. Bosnia have not scored first in any of their last 6 competitive games. Lukic scored vs Canada from a set piece.

⭐ Pick #1: Breel Embolo — First Scorer ~+280

Breel Embolo Switzerland ST · Monaco · scored pen vs Qatar · 2nd penalty taker 1st Goal ~+280 Anytime +140 FanDuel Research: "favorite player prop in this match" — explicit FOX Sports: +140 anytime explicit confirmed pick Already scored at this WC — converted penalty vs Qatar 2nd designated penalty taker (RotoWire confirmed) Switzerland 26 shots / xG 3.20 vs Qatar — conversion correction due Covers: "tournament specialist" — scored at 2 previous World Cups SoFi Stadium 73°F — cool conditions for full-press all 90 minutes The first scorer case for Embolo mirrors the anytime case exactly — but adds the structural weight of how Switzerland expect to score the opening goal. FanDuel Research are explicit: "Embolo is Switzerland's most dangerous attacking weapon and a constant threat in transition. His combination of strength, pace, and finishing ability makes him difficult for defenders to handle. Him to score is my favorite player prop in this match." The first goal in this match is most likely to come from Switzerland — they are -188 favourites, they dominate possession, and they carry a massive correction after 26 shots and a 3.20 xG produced just one goal against Qatar. Embolo is both the most likely individual scorer and the player most likely to score that first goal. His role as the central striker means every sustained attack flows through or around him. He is also the second penalty taker — meaning any Bosnia foul in the box routes directly to Embolo from the spot if Xhaka has already stepped up or been substituted. As Switzerland generate the kind of relentless possession they showed against Qatar, the opening goal most likely arrives from Embolo's feet, head or spot kick inside the first 60 minutes.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Embolo First Scorer (~+280)

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💎 Volume Correction: Dan Ndoye — First Scorer ~+480

Dan Ndoye Switzerland RW · Bologna · 6 shots vs Qatar · 0 goals · most overdue correction 1st Goal ~+480 Anytime ~+240 6 shots vs Qatar — joint-most on Switzerland · zero converted FOX Sports: Ndoye will "ask a lot of questions" of Bosnia defence Right wing — bursts inside off Kolasinac (fitness concern at LB) High shot volume in early phases — first-goal scenario from the off Switzerland press from first whistle — early chances before block sets The first scorer case for Ndoye is built on a specific and verifiable inefficiency: he fired 6 shots against Qatar — the joint-most of any Swiss player — and converted none. The statistical correction is real and it will come. The question for first scorer is whether it arrives before Embolo or Vargas scores, and at approximately +480 the price compensates well for that sequencing uncertainty. Switzerland press from the first whistle and Ndoye's primary role is to drive at Bosnia's left back from the right channel in the early minutes — before Bosnia get set in their 4-4-2 defensive block. Sead Kolasinac has a fitness concern after limping off against Canada, and even if he starts, he is unlikely to be at full acceleration in the opening exchanges. Ndoye cutting inside onto his left foot in the first 20 minutes, before Bosnia's shape is fully established, is one of the most plausible first-goal scenarios in this match. At approximately +480, his first scorer odds represent genuine value for the player whose shot volume most strongly suggests a goal is imminent.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Ndoye First Scorer (~+480)

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🎯 Set-Piece Wildcard: Ruben Vargas — First Scorer ~+560

Ruben Vargas Switzerland LW · Augsburg · 6 set-piece deliveries vs Qatar · cuts inside for shots 1st Goal ~+560 Anytime ~+280 6 corners/free kicks vs Qatar — primary set-piece delivery man Left wing — direct threat cutting inside onto right foot Covers: "promising signs from Vargas" — influence understated vs Qatar Moves into second-phase positions after own corner/FK deliveries Bosnia concede set-piece fouls — Kolasinac less than 100% The first scorer case for Vargas is distinct from both Embolo and Ndoye — it's built around a specific set-piece sequence. Switzerland earn a corner or dangerous free kick. Vargas takes the delivery. The ball is cleared only partially. Vargas, having moved from his delivery spot into a second-phase position on the edge of the area, arrives onto a loose ball and drives it into the net for the opening goal. This scenario has a genuine structural basis — Vargas delivered 6 corners and free kicks against Qatar (the most of any Swiss player, per RotoWire) and typically moves from his delivery spot into advanced positions immediately after. Against a Bosnia midfield that must track runners and press Switzerland's build-up — and with Kolasinac at less than full fitness — Vargas cutting inside from the left channel for direct shots is also a regular open-play feature. At approximately +560, Vargas is the wildcard pick for bettors looking for longer odds than Embolo or Ndoye with a credible route to opening the scoring.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Vargas First Scorer (~+560)

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🎲 Bosnia Upset Dart: Ermedin Demirovic — First Scorer ~+720

Ermedin Demirovic Bosnia ST · VfB Stuttgart · leads BIH attack today · Dzeko doubtful 1st Goal ~+720 Anytime ~+360 VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga striker — best BIH finishing quality today Dzeko doubtful — Demirovic leads BIH attack with Lukic Switzerland conceded in 94' vs Qatar — defensive shape not perfect First scorer = Bosnia score first — low prob but mechanism exists SUI full-backs push high — Dedic pace counter exposes space For Demirovic to be first scorer, Bosnia must score first — the upset scenario that even Lineups.com back with their 1-1 draw prediction and BIH +0.5 pick. It requires Switzerland to over-commit in attack in the opening phase, Barbarez's transition instruction to fire immediately, and Demirovic to receive centrally and finish. Switzerland conceded in the 94th minute against Qatar — confirming their defensive shape when committed forward is not perfect. Goal.com flag the specific mechanism: "When Bosnia wins the ball, the transition must be immediate — rapidly release the pace of Dedić to expose the spaces left behind by Switzerland's advancing full-backs." That scenario, with Demirovic arriving centrally from Dedic's run, is the opening goal blueprint for Bosnia. At approximately +720 — implying around 12% probability — Demirovic first scorer is a genuine long-odds dart. Back at small stakes only; this is a pure upset play.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Demirovic First Scorer (~+720)

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🔮 Prediction: Switzerland 2-1 Bosnia Herzegovina · First Goal: Embolo or Ndoye · ~30-45 mins First Goal: Embolo ~+280 🇨🇭

FanDuel Research explicit · scored vs Qatar · pen taker · correction due FanDuel Research explicit "favorite prop." FOX Sports explicit +140 anytime. Already scored at this WC. Penalty taker. xG 3.20 / 26-shot correction means goals are coming. Volume correction: Ndoye ~+480 (6 shots/0 goals vs Qatar · Kolasinac <100% · presses from first whistle). Set-piece wildcard: Vargas ~+560 (6 deliveries vs Qatar · second-phase positions · cuts inside). Bosnia upset dart: Demirovic ~+720 (BL striker · Dzeko doubtful · SUI conceded 94' vs Qatar · Dedic counter — small stakes only).

Switzerland vs Bosnia · First Goalscorer · 3 PM ET · SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles ⭐ Embolo First Scorer Unanimous · FanDuel Research + FOX Sports explicit · scored vs Qatar · pen taker ~+280 💎 Ndoye First Scorer Volume correction · 6 shots/0 goals vs Qatar · Kolasinac <100% · presses early ~+480 🎯 Vargas First Scorer Set-piece wildcard · 6 deliveries vs Qatar · second-phase positions · cuts inside ~+560 🎲 Demirovic First Scorer (BIH) Bosnia upset dart · Dzeko doubtful · SUI conceded 94' vs Qatar · back small only ~+720

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet First Goalscorer Props — Switzerland vs Bosnia Embolo ~+280 · Ndoye ~+480 · Vargas ~+560 · Demirovic ~+720

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FAQ: First Goalscorer — Switzerland vs Bosnia

Who is most likely to score first in Switzerland vs Bosnia Herzegovina? Breel Embolo at approximately +280 first scorer is the unanimous pick. FanDuel Research name him explicitly as their "favorite player prop in this match" and FOX Sports confirm his +140 anytime price. He already scored at this tournament (penalty vs Qatar) and is Switzerland's second designated penalty taker behind Xhaka. Switzerland generated an xG of 3.20 against Qatar (second-highest at this World Cup) with only one goal converted from 26 shots. The finishing correction against a Bosnia side that must also attack opens the game and makes Embolo — as the central striker in a 4-3-3 — the most likely player to score the opening goal. The volume value alternative is Dan Ndoye at approximately +480, who fired 6 shots against Qatar with zero converted — the biggest statistical correction outstanding at this tournament.

Why is Ndoye worth backing at ~+480 for first scorer? Ndoye fired 6 shots against Qatar — the joint-most of any Swiss player — and converted none. He is the single most overdue scorer at this World Cup in terms of raw shot volume. FOX Sports explicitly name him alongside Embolo as one of the players who "will ask a lot of questions" of the Bosnia defence. Switzerland press from the first whistle and Ndoye attacks Bosnia's left side before their 4-4-2 block is established — and Kolasinac (fitness concern after limping off vs Canada) is likely less than 100% in the opening exchanges. At approximately +480, the price compensates well for the sequencing uncertainty versus Embolo.

What are the FanDuel odds for Switzerland vs Bosnia Herzegovina? Switzerland are -188 on the FanDuel money line, Bosnia at +506, draw at +310. Over 2.5 goals is +100, Under is -123. Breel Embolo anytime is +140 (confirmed via FOX Sports FanDuel explicit pick). BTTS Yes is +105. All four Group B teams are level on 1 point after Matchday 1.