Czechia vs South Africa Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today

Schick +140 the unanimous prop pick, Krejčí the set-piece value, Souček the aerial wildcard, Foster the only realistic South Africa route — full FanDuel anytime board, expert picks and analysis for Group A's must-win clash in Atlanta.

🚨 SUSPENDED: Sphephelo Sithole (CB) & Themba Zwane (CM) — red cards vs Mexico. Ime Okon + Sebelebele come in. SA's anytime goalscorer options severely limited.

CONTEXT: 🇨🇿 Schick 0 shots vs SKorea — team WILL fix this today 🇨🇿 Krejčí scored WC header already · Souček disallowed 🇿🇦 0.07 xG vs Mexico — lowest at tournament 🇿🇦 Foster only reliable SA attacking route

With Czechia controlling possession and Coufal delivering from set pieces, the anytime goalscorer market today is shaped almost entirely by Czechia's attacking options. Patrik Schick at +140 is the unanimous expert pick — explicitly confirmed by Sports Interaction, Sportscasting and PrizePicks. Krejčí is the set-piece repeat value at +350, Souček the aerial wildcard at +400, and Lyle Foster the only realistic South Africa route to goal at approximately +450.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Cross-referenced with Sports Interaction, Sportscasting, PrizePicks, ESPN. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer — Full Board

Player Any 1st Patrik Schick ⭐ 🇨🇿 CZE · ST · Bayer Leverkusen · 26 goals in 54 caps · 16 BL goals this season +140 ~+280 Ladislav Krejčí © 🇨🇿 CZE · CB · Sparta Prague · already scored header at this WC vs SKorea ~+350 ~+700 Tomáš Souček 🇨🇿 CZE · CM · West Ham · header disallowed offside vs SKorea · aerial threat ~+400 ~+800 Adam Hlozek 🇨🇿 CZE · ST · Hoffenheim · starting alongside Schick today per ESPN confirmed XI ~+420 ~+850 Pavel Šulc 🇨🇿 CZE · CAM · Olympique Lyon · creative link with Schick/Hlozek · set-piece taker ~+500 ~+1000 Lyle Foster 🎲 🇿🇦 RSA · ST · Burnley · SA's only realistic attacking outlet · 0 service vs Mexico ~+450 ~+900 Relebohile Mofokeng 🇿🇦 RSA · AM · Orlando Pirates · 18yo SA's most dynamic option · starting today ~+700 ~+1400 Oswin Appollis 🇿🇦 RSA · LW · Polokwane City · SA set-piece taker · limited open-play threat ~+800 ~+1600

*Odds estimated from FanDuel board. Schick +140 anytime confirmed by Sports Interaction explicit pick. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

📋 Confirmed Lineups (ESPN)

🇨🇿 Czechia — 3-4-2-1 · Koubek ESPN CONFIRMED GK: Kovář (Man Utd) | DEF: Chaloupek · Hranáč · Krejčí © MID: Coufal (West Ham) · Sojka · Souček (West Ham) · Zelený CAM: Šulc (Lyon) ST: Hlozek (Hoffenheim) · Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) Set-piece taker: Coufal (3 corners/free kicks, RotoWire confirmed). Penalty taker: Schick, then Souček. Hlozek replaces Šulc/Provod — only change from South Korea game (beIN Sports confirmed). Schick had 0 shots/11 touches vs SKorea — PrizePicks: "Czechia will make a concerted effort to get Schick the ball." Krejčí already scored a WC header from Coufal throw. Souček had one disallowed for offside. 🇿🇦 South Africa — 4-2-3-1 · Broos ESPN CONFIRMED GK: Williams © (Mamelodi Sundowns) DEF: Modiba · Mbokazi · Okon ★ · Mudau ★ replaces suspended Sithole CM: Adams (Brighton) · Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns) ATT: Appollis · Mofokeng · Sebelebele ★ ★ replaces suspended Zwane ST: Lyle Foster (Burnley) 🚨 SUSPENDED: Sithole + Zwane (red cards vs Mexico). SA created just 0.07 xG vs Mexico — the lowest of any team in this World Cup. 3 shots in 90 minutes. 2 touches in the opposition penalty area. Broos switches from 5-3-2 to 4-2-3-1. Foster is the only internationally experienced attacking player. Mofokeng (18, Orlando Pirates) is SA's most dynamic creative option.

⭐ Pick #1: Patrik Schick — Anytime +140

Patrik Schick Czechia ST · Bayer Leverkusen · 26 goals in 54 caps · penalty taker Anytime +140 1st Goal ~+280 Sports Interaction: +140 anytime — explicit confirmed pick Sportscasting: "prop that sharpens the whole card" 26 goals in 54 caps — Czechia all-time active top scorer 16 Bundesliga goals for Bayer Leverkusen this season 6 goals in last 5 games before WC (PrizePicks) 0 shots vs SKorea — team will feed him today SA CB Okon replaces Sithole — less experienced aerial coverage Designated penalty taker — set-piece foul adds route to goal Sports Interaction make Schick their explicit anytime pick at +140: "Patrik Schick is the most dangerous scoring threat on the Czechia side. In addition to potting 16 goals in 28 Bundesliga appearances with Bayer 04 Leverkusen, including six markers in his past 10 appearances with the national side." Sportscasting confirm Schick as the "prop that sharpens the whole card." PrizePicks headline him as their No. 1 Czechia player pick, noting he had just 11 touches and 0 shots against South Korea — and that "Czechia will make a concerted effort to get Schick the ball after failing to service the lethal striker" in the opener. ESPN identify the tactical mechanism: "Šulc might have more space to operate in given South Africa will be without their best defensive midfielder, and that could be Czechia's best route to goal." Coufal delivers corners and free kicks (confirmed RotoWire set-piece guide). Schick is the designated penalty taker. South Africa's replacement CB Okon — stepping in for suspended Sithole — has never faced a striker of Schick's calibre at this level. The combination of improved service, aerial threat from a dead ball and penalty-taker status makes +140 anytime outstanding value.

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💎 Value Pick: Ladislav Krejčí — Anytime ~+350

Ladislav Krejčí © Czechia CB/captain · Sparta Prague · scored WC header vs SKorea Anytime ~+350 Already scored a header at this World Cup vs South Korea Scored from Coufal long throw — same delivery system today ESPN: "Set-pieces could also play their part" Scored in 2-2 playoff draws vs Ireland and Denmark SA missing Sithole — weakened aerial coverage from set pieces Coufal: 3 corner/free kick deliveries confirmed (RotoWire) Krejčí is the most proven alternative scorer in this Czechia side. He already scored at this World Cup — a 59th-minute header from Coufal's long throw against South Korea, the exactly same delivery mechanism that will be deployed repeatedly today. Racing Post note he "also scored in the 2-2 playoff draws against Ireland and Denmark," making set-piece headers a consistent feature of his game at the highest level. ESPN explicitly flag set pieces as one of Czechia's primary routes to goal. The counterfactual is that South Africa prepared for it against South Korea and still conceded — and today they face the same delivery without Sithole, their first-choice centre-back, who is suspended and replaced by the less experienced Okon. At approximately +350 for a player who scored a header from the exact same mechanism just one game ago, Krejčí is the outstanding value pick on the Czech side behind Schick.

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🎯 Aerial Wildcard: Tomáš Souček — Anytime ~+400

Tomáš Souček Czechia CM · West Ham United · header disallowed offside vs SKorea Anytime ~+400 Had a header disallowed for offside vs South Korea Arriving late into the box from CM — hard to track aerially Confirmed second penalty taker after Schick (RotoWire) West Ham CM — arrives on Coufal free kick/corner deliveries With Sithole suspended — SA's marking from set pieces disrupted Souček was denied by the offside flag after heading in against South Korea — the exact same delivery mechanism that produced Krejčí's goal in the same game. A box-to-box midfielder arriving late from a Coufal delivery, Souček is a habitual aerial threat who generates goal attempts from the second phase of set pieces. RotoWire's set-piece takers guide confirms Souček as the second designated penalty taker after Schick. Against a defensive reshuffle that puts the inexperienced Okon at centre-back and Sebelebele in midfield — replacing the suspended Zwane — the organisation that stopped Souček's header from South Korea may not be repeated today. At approximately +400, Souček is a live aerial option worth a small stake alongside the Schick and Krejčí plays.

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🎲 South Africa Dart: Lyle Foster — Anytime ~+450

Lyle Foster South Africa ST · Burnley (PL) · only reliable SA attacking outlet Anytime ~+450 Burnley PL striker — highest quality SA attacker SA's only goal threat — if they score, almost certainly him CBS SportsLine: "Foster didn't receive much service vs Mexico" SA must attack today — Broos ditching 5-3-2 for 4-2-3-1 Czechia conceded 2 goals vs SKorea — not impenetrable RotoWire: SA will "throw bodies forward" — Foster gets chances Lyle Foster is the only South Africa player with a realistic pathway to scoring against Czechia. As a Premier League striker at Burnley with the technical quality to convert when given a moment, he is the sole name on the South Africa side worth backing in the anytime market. SportsLine's Martin Green notes Foster "didn't receive much service" against Mexico — but today is different. Broos has abandoned the 5-3-2 and moves to a 4-2-3-1 system with Mofokeng behind Foster. RotoWire confirm "South Africa will throw bodies forward out of necessity" — a more open game creates transition chances for Foster to exploit. Czechia conceded twice to South Korea and are not an impenetrable side. If South Africa score today — a low probability, but real — Foster is almost certainly the player who puts it in the net. At approximately +450, the implied probability (~18%) slightly underprices the only viable SA attacking threat in what must become a more attack-minded approach from Broos.

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🔮 Prediction: Czechia 1-0 South Africa — Schick or Krejčí from a set piece Top Pick: Schick Anytime +140 🇨🇿

Unanimous expert pick · 0 shots vs SKorea · team WILL fix this today Sports Interaction explicit +140. Sportscasting: "sharpens the whole card." PrizePicks: "Czechia will make a concerted effort to get Schick the ball." 16 BL goals, 26 international goals, penalty taker, SA's replacement CB never faced him. Value card: Krejčí ~+350 (already scored WC header from Coufal's delivery — same system, Sithole suspended). Aerial wildcard: Souček ~+400 (header disallowed last game, second penalty taker). SA dart: Foster ~+450 (only viable SA route, Broos attacking with 4-2-3-1 today).

Czechia vs South Africa · Anytime Goalscorer · Noon ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta ⭐ Patrik Schick Anytime Unanimous expert pick · Sports Interaction explicit · 16 BL goals · penalty taker +140 💎 Krejčí Anytime Value · already scored WC header · Coufal delivery · Sithole suspended ~+350 🎯 Souček Anytime Aerial wildcard · header disallowed vs SKorea · 2nd penalty taker ~+400 🎲 Foster Anytime (RSA) SA dart · only viable RSA route · Broos attacking 4-2-3-1 today ~+450

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props — Czechia vs South Africa Schick +140 · Krejčí ~+350 · Souček ~+400 · Foster ~+450

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FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer — Czechia vs South Africa

Who is most likely to score anytime in Czechia vs South Africa? Patrik Schick at +140 is the unanimous expert anytime goalscorer pick. Sports Interaction explicitly name him, Sportscasting call the prop the one that "sharpens the whole card," and PrizePicks headline him as their top Czechia player pick. He had 0 shots and 11 touches against South Korea — an anomaly the whole team will correct today. With 16 Bundesliga goals for Bayer Leverkusen and 26 in 54 international caps, Schick is the most clinical finisher on the pitch against a South Africa side that created just 0.07 xG against Mexico — the lowest of any team in this World Cup. Coufal delivers set pieces, Schick is the designated penalty taker, and replacement CB Okon has never faced a striker of Schick's quality. The value pick behind him is Krejčí at approximately +350, who already scored a header from Coufal's delivery at this very tournament.

Why is Krejčí worth backing at ~+350 for anytime scorer? Krejčí already scored a header at this World Cup — a 59th-minute finish from Vladimír Coufal's long throw against South Korea, using exactly the same delivery system Czechia will deploy today. He also scored in the 2-2 qualifying playoff draws against both Ireland and Denmark, confirming that set-piece headers are a consistent feature of his game. With Sphephelo Sithole — South Africa's first-choice centre-back — suspended and replaced by the less experienced Ime Okon, the aerial cover is weakened. ESPN confirm set pieces as one of Czechia's primary routes to goal. At approximately +350 for a player who scored from the exact same mechanism just one game ago, Krejčí offers exceptional value.

What are the Czechia vs South Africa FanDuel odds today? Czechia are -132 on the FanDuel money line, South Africa at +363, draw at +268. Under 2.5 goals is -130, Over roughly +100. Kalshi gives Czechia a 55% win probability. Patrik Schick is +140 anytime scorer per Sports Interaction's confirmed FanDuel pick. South Africa are missing Sphephelo Sithole (CB) and Themba Zwane (CM), both red-carded against Mexico. Referee is Tori Penso (USA).