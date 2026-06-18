Czechia vs South Africa Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today
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Czechia vs South Africa: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets
Schick +140 the unanimous prop pick, Krejčí the set-piece value, Souček the aerial wildcard, Foster the only realistic South Africa route — full FanDuel anytime board, expert picks and analysis for Group A's must-win clash in Atlanta.
With Czechia controlling possession and Coufal delivering from set pieces, the anytime goalscorer market today is shaped almost entirely by Czechia's attacking options. Patrik Schick at +140 is the unanimous expert pick — explicitly confirmed by Sports Interaction, Sportscasting and PrizePicks. Krejčí is the set-piece repeat value at +350, Souček the aerial wildcard at +400, and Lyle Foster the only realistic South Africa route to goal at approximately +450.
Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Cross-referenced with Sports Interaction, Sportscasting, PrizePicks, ESPN. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
⚽ Anytime Goalscorer — Full Board
*Odds estimated from FanDuel board. Schick +140 anytime confirmed by Sports Interaction explicit pick. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
📋 Confirmed Lineups (ESPN)
⭐ Pick #1: Patrik Schick — Anytime +140
Sports Interaction make Schick their explicit anytime pick at +140: "Patrik Schick is the most dangerous scoring threat on the Czechia side. In addition to potting 16 goals in 28 Bundesliga appearances with Bayer 04 Leverkusen, including six markers in his past 10 appearances with the national side."
Sportscasting confirm Schick as the "prop that sharpens the whole card." PrizePicks headline him as their No. 1 Czechia player pick, noting he had just 11 touches and 0 shots against South Korea — and that "Czechia will make a concerted effort to get Schick the ball after failing to service the lethal striker" in the opener. ESPN identify the tactical mechanism: "Šulc might have more space to operate in given South Africa will be without their best defensive midfielder, and that could be Czechia's best route to goal." Coufal delivers corners and free kicks (confirmed RotoWire set-piece guide). Schick is the designated penalty taker. South Africa's replacement CB Okon — stepping in for suspended Sithole — has never faced a striker of Schick's calibre at this level. The combination of improved service, aerial threat from a dead ball and penalty-taker status makes +140 anytime outstanding value.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Value Pick: Ladislav Krejčí — Anytime ~+350
Krejčí is the most proven alternative scorer in this Czechia side. He already scored at this World Cup — a 59th-minute header from Coufal's long throw against South Korea, the exactly same delivery mechanism that will be deployed repeatedly today. Racing Post note he "also scored in the 2-2 playoff draws against Ireland and Denmark," making set-piece headers a consistent feature of his game at the highest level.
ESPN explicitly flag set pieces as one of Czechia's primary routes to goal. The counterfactual is that South Africa prepared for it against South Korea and still conceded — and today they face the same delivery without Sithole, their first-choice centre-back, who is suspended and replaced by the less experienced Okon. At approximately +350 for a player who scored a header from the exact same mechanism just one game ago, Krejčí is the outstanding value pick on the Czech side behind Schick.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Aerial Wildcard: Tomáš Souček — Anytime ~+400
Souček was denied by the offside flag after heading in against South Korea — the exact same delivery mechanism that produced Krejčí's goal in the same game. A box-to-box midfielder arriving late from a Coufal delivery, Souček is a habitual aerial threat who generates goal attempts from the second phase of set pieces.
RotoWire's set-piece takers guide confirms Souček as the second designated penalty taker after Schick. Against a defensive reshuffle that puts the inexperienced Okon at centre-back and Sebelebele in midfield — replacing the suspended Zwane — the organisation that stopped Souček's header from South Korea may not be repeated today. At approximately +400, Souček is a live aerial option worth a small stake alongside the Schick and Krejčí plays.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎲 South Africa Dart: Lyle Foster — Anytime ~+450
Lyle Foster is the only South Africa player with a realistic pathway to scoring against Czechia. As a Premier League striker at Burnley with the technical quality to convert when given a moment, he is the sole name on the South Africa side worth backing in the anytime market.
SportsLine's Martin Green notes Foster "didn't receive much service" against Mexico — but today is different. Broos has abandoned the 5-3-2 and moves to a 4-2-3-1 system with Mofokeng behind Foster. RotoWire confirm "South Africa will throw bodies forward out of necessity" — a more open game creates transition chances for Foster to exploit. Czechia conceded twice to South Korea and are not an impenetrable side. If South Africa score today — a low probability, but real — Foster is almost certainly the player who puts it in the net. At approximately +450, the implied probability (~18%) slightly underprices the only viable SA attacking threat in what must become a more attack-minded approach from Broos.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
Unanimous expert pick · 0 shots vs SKorea · team WILL fix this today
Sports Interaction explicit +140. Sportscasting: "sharpens the whole card." PrizePicks: "Czechia will make a concerted effort to get Schick the ball." 16 BL goals, 26 international goals, penalty taker, SA's replacement CB never faced him. Value card: Krejčí ~+350 (already scored WC header from Coufal's delivery — same system, Sithole suspended). Aerial wildcard: Souček ~+400 (header disallowed last game, second penalty taker). SA dart: Foster ~+450 (only viable SA route, Broos attacking with 4-2-3-1 today).
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer — Czechia vs South Africa
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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