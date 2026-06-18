Switzerland vs Bosnia Herzegovina Prediction, Picks, Best Bets, Lineups for World Cup 2026

Thursday June 18, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA · All teams on 1pt in Group B

Switzerland ML · Over 2.5 goals · Embolo anytime +140 — full expert consensus, predicted lineups and FanDuel picks for the Group B clash neither side can afford to lose at SoFi Stadium.

Group B · All 4 teams on 1pt after MD1 · Switzerland 64% win prob · Over +100 / BTTS Yes +105

Group B · All 4 teams on 1pt after MD1 · Switzerland 64% win prob · Over +100 / BTTS Yes +105

⚠️ DZEKO DOUBTFUL: Edin Džeko (shoulder) sat out vs Canada, trained but not projected to start. Demirovic & Lukic the likely BIH strike pairing. Tabakovic also doubtful. Celik OUT (replaced by Malic).

CONTEXT: 🇨🇭 26 shots vs Qatar · xG 3.20 (2nd highest at WC) 🇨🇭 Embolo scored pen vs Qatar · +140 anytime today 🇧🇦 Unbeaten 9 straight · last 6 ALL DRAWS 🇧🇦 Dzeko doubtful · last 4 competitive games all 1-1

With all four Group B teams level on one point, Thursday's SoFi Stadium clash is the most significant match of the day's slate. Switzerland need to fix their wasteful finishing after squandering a dominant 26-shot performance against Qatar; Bosnia need to prove they can do more than draw. Expert consensus is unanimous on Switzerland ML, FanDuel Research and FOX Sports both explicitly back Embolo at +140 anytime, and SportsLine's Eimer explicitly leans Over 2.5 goals, citing both teams' attacking intent and Bosnia's high-scoring recent history.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via CBS Sports/SportsLine. Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

⭐ Best Bets — Expert Consensus Picks

🇨🇭 Pick #1: Switzerland to Win (ML) FanDuel Research · FOX Sports · Covers · Yahoo · RotoWire · BettorsInsider ODDS -188 Switzerland 64% win probability — FanDuel Research 26 shots vs Qatar · xG 3.20 — 2nd highest at this WC FOX Sports: "backing Switzerland to win, record a clean sheet" Superior depth · 3× WC knockout stage · Xhaka anchors midfield Dzeko doubtful — Bosnia's 40yo captain may not start Bosnia lack a cutting edge with or without Dzeko FanDuel Research confirm Switzerland as the anchor bet: "Switzerland remains the more complete side despite an opening draw. The Swiss possess superior depth, more experience in major tournaments, and a midfield capable of controlling possession against most opponents." FOX Sports are explicit: "I'm backing Switzerland to win, record a clean sheet, and take over 14.5 shots." Covers add crucial context: Switzerland had an xG of 3.20 against Qatar — the tournament's second-highest figure behind Germany's dominant 4.22 in a 7-1 win — confirming the chance creation is elite even if the finishing wasn't. Murat Yakin should name an unchanged XI. RotoWire predict Switzerland 2-1, BettorsInsider predict Switzerland 2-0. The unanimous expert pick.

📈 Pick #2: Over 2.5 Goals SportsLine Jon Eimer explicit lean · Covers · FOX Sports · BettorsInsider ODDS +100 SportsLine Eimer: "Lean on over 2.5 goals here!" — explicit Bosnia's last 10 fixtures averaged 3.0 goals per game (Covers) Switzerland xG 3.20 vs Qatar — finishing correction = more goals Both teams need a win — front-foot tactics from first whistle Switzerland conceded in stoppage time vs Qatar — still vulnerable At +100 — even money value for a market that could be far shorter SportsLine's Jon Eimer leans Over explicitly: "Lean on over 2.5 goals here! Switzerland's opener against Qatar was anything but defensive: they struck early on a penalty, missed a multitude of chances, and still conceded in stoppage time — the kind of back-and-forth that points to more goals rather than fewer when the Swiss get desperate to fix their finishing." Covers confirm Bosnia's high-scoring profile: "their 10 fixtures over the 12 months before the World Cup averaged 3.0 goals a game." With both teams needing a win and neither capable of sitting back, Covers add: "That should lead to an attacking approach from both sides as they look to ensure their fate lies in their own hands heading into Group B final matchday." At +100 — even money — this is one of the cleaner values on Thursday's World Cup slate.

⚽ Pick #3: Breel Embolo Anytime Scorer FanDuel Research explicit · FOX Sports explicit · "favorite player prop in this match" ODDS +140 FanDuel Research: "favorite player prop in this match" — explicit FOX Sports FanDuel: +140 anytime — explicit confirmed pick Already scored at this World Cup — penalty vs Qatar 2nd designated penalty taker (confirmed RotoWire) "Strength, pace, finishing — difficult for defenders to handle" Covers: Switzerland "tournament specialist" — scored at 2 previous WCs FanDuel Research name Embolo their explicit player prop pick: "Embolo is Switzerland's most dangerous attacking weapon and a constant threat in transition. His combination of strength, pace, and finishing ability makes him difficult for defenders to handle. In a match where chances may be limited, Embolo has the athleticism and creativity to make the net bulge. Him to score is my favorite player prop in this match." FOX Sports confirm his +140 anytime price. He already scored at this tournament — converting from the penalty spot against Qatar — and RotoWire confirm he is the second designated penalty taker behind Granit Xhaka. Covers describe him as "something of a tournament specialist." With Switzerland generating another high volume of chances after their 3.20 xG performance against Qatar, Embolo's combination of penalty route and open-play creation makes +140 outstanding value.

🔮 Score Prediction: Switzerland 2-1 Bosnia (RotoWire) / 2-0 (BettorsInsider) Switzerland 2-1 Bosnia Herzegovina FanDuel Research, FOX Sports, Covers, Yahoo, RotoWire and BettorsInsider all back Switzerland. RotoWire: "Switzerland 2-1." BettorsInsider: "Switzerland 2-0." Covers: "I'm expecting better from a team with a stack of experience under pressure." Three-pick card: Switzerland ML -188 (unanimous anchor, 26 shots vs Qatar, superior depth, Dzeko doubtful) + Over 2.5 +100 (Eimer explicit, Bosnia avg 3.0 goals/game last 10, both teams need a win) + Embolo anytime +140 (FanDuel Research explicit "favorite prop," FOX Sports explicit, already scored at this WC, tournament specialist).

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇭 Switzerland — 4-3-3 · Murat Yakin GK: Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) DEF: Denis Zakaria · Manuel Akanji (Man City) · Nico Elvedi · Ricardo Rodriguez MID: Remo Freuler · Granit Xhaka © · Michel Aebischer FWD: Dan Ndoye · Breel Embolo · Ruben Vargas No injuries confirmed. Set-piece taker: Ruben Vargas (6 corners/free kicks — most at tournament, RotoWire confirmed). Penalty taker: Xhaka, then Embolo. Dan Ndoye fired 6 shots vs Qatar. Switzerland: xG 3.20 vs Qatar — 2nd highest at this WC. Same XI as Qatar expected — no rotation signalled. Bench options: Okafor, Amdouni, Jashari, Sow, Manzambi. Switzerland reached the WC knockout stage in each of their last 3 tournaments. 🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina — 4-4-2 · Sergej Barbarez GK: Nikola Vasilj DEF: Amar Dedic (Benfica) · Nikola Katic · Tarik Muharemovic · Sead Kolasinac © ⚠️ MID: Esmir Bajraktarevic · Benjamin Tahirovic · Ivan Basic · Amar Memic FWD: Ermedin Demirovic (VfB Stuttgart) · Jovo Lukic ⚠️ DOUBTFUL: Edin Džeko (shoulder — sat out vs Canada, trained but not projected to start). ⚠️ Tabakovic doubtful. ⚠️ Kolasinac fitness concern (limped off vs Canada, expected to start). OUT: Nidal Čelik (injury, replaced in squad by Arjan Malic). Bosnia unbeaten 9 straight — last 6 games ALL draws. Last 4 competitive games all 1-1. Lukic scored vs Canada from a set piece. Set-piece takers: Bajraktarevic, Basic, Dedic (RotoWire).

📊 Full Odds — Switzerland vs Bosnia

Market Odds Switzerland ML ⭐ -188 Draw +310 Bosnia ML +506 Over 2.5 Goals ⭐ +100 Under 2.5 Goals -123 Breel Embolo Anytime ⭐ +140 BTTS Yes +105 Dan Ndoye Anytime ~+240 Ruben Vargas Anytime ~+280 Ermedin Demirovic Anytime (BIH) ~+360

⚔️ Match Context

This is the most consequential Group B result of Matchday 2. With Canada taking on Qatar simultaneously, a Switzerland win today could put them in a commanding position heading into the final Matchday 3 fixture — while a Bosnia win would equally transform their knockout-stage picture. A draw continues the group bottleneck.

🇨🇭 Switzerland: The chance-creation machine that couldn't convert Switzerland out-shot Qatar 26-6 with an xG of 3.20 — the second-highest figure at this World Cup — and still only won one goal (a penalty). Covers: "For all the criticism the Swiss have understandably faced, they had an xG of 3.20 against Qatar." The finishing correction alone should produce a decisive result. SoFi Stadium's 73°F controlled indoor environment eliminates the heat factor that may have contributed to late fatigue against Qatar in Santa Clara. 🇧🇦 Bosnia: The draw specialists who need to change the record Bosnia are unbeaten in 9 straight matches — but the last 6 have all been draws. Their last 4 competitive games all ended 1-1. Without Džeko (if he doesn't start), their attacking ceiling drops. Jovo Lukic scored vs Canada from a set piece — Bosnia's only realistic direct-play route. Barbarez's 4-4-2 block will sit deep and aim to counter on transition. 📊 Head to head: one previous meeting — Bosnia won 2-0 (2016 friendly) The teams have met only once — a 2016 friendly won by Bosnia 2-0, with goals from Džeko (still in squad) and Miralem Pjanić. That result carries minimal relevance to a World Cup group stage match a decade later. Switzerland have reached the WC knockout stage in each of their last 3 tournaments. Bosnia are making only their second-ever World Cup appearance after a 12-year absence. 🌡️ Venue: SoFi Stadium — cool, dry, enclosed · 73°F Covers confirm 73°F dry conditions inside SoFi Stadium. The enclosed, air-conditioned venue is a significant advantage for Switzerland, who suffered in the Santa Clara heat against Qatar. Cool conditions allow Switzerland to press at full intensity for 90 minutes without the physical attrition factor — and are consistent with the high-tempo, possession-heavy performance their xG numbers already justify.

⚠️ Contrarian View (Lineups.com) Lineups.com back BIH +0.5 (+155) and BTTS Yes +105, noting Bosnia's draw streak (6 straight, including all their last 4 competitive games as 1-1) and Switzerland's own recent draw tendency (3 of 4 matches). Score prediction from Lineups.com: 1-1 draw. The contrarian play for those who believe patterns trump talent — BIH +0.5 gives you Bosnia DNB insurance and refund cover if Switzerland can only manage a draw.

Switzerland vs Bosnia · Best Bets Summary · 3 PM ET · SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles 🇨🇭 Switzerland ML Unanimous · xG 3.20 vs Qatar · superior depth · Dzeko doubtful -188 📈 Over 2.5 Goals SportsLine Eimer explicit · Bosnia avg 3.0 goals/10 games · both teams attack +100 ⚽ Embolo Anytime FanDuel Research + FOX Sports explicit · scored vs Qatar · tournament specialist +140

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet Switzerland vs Bosnia — Today 3 PM ET Switzerland -188 · Over 2.5 +100 · Embolo anytime +140

Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: Switzerland vs Bosnia Herzegovina — World Cup 2026

What are the best bets for Switzerland vs Bosnia Herzegovina? Switzerland ML at -188 is the unanimous expert pick — backed by FanDuel Research, FOX Sports, Covers, Yahoo, RotoWire and BettorsInsider. Over 2.5 goals at +100 is SportsLine's Jon Eimer's explicit lean, grounded in Bosnia's last 10 fixtures averaging 3.0 goals per game and Switzerland's 3.20 xG performance against Qatar. Breel Embolo at +140 anytime is FanDuel Research's explicit "favorite player prop" and FOX Sports' confirmed pick — he already scored at this tournament, is Switzerland's second penalty taker, and is their most physical attacking threat. The three-pick card is Switzerland ML + Over 2.5 + Embolo anytime.

Is Edin Džeko playing for Bosnia Herzegovina today? Edin Džeko (age 40) is doubtful. He sat out Bosnia's 1-1 draw with Canada due to a persistent shoulder injury, and while he returned to training, he is not projected to start. Ermedin Demirovic (VfB Stuttgart) and Jovo Lukic are the predicted strike pairing. Haris Tabakovic is also doubtful. Nidal Čelik is OUT for the tournament, replaced in the squad by Arjan Malic. Sead Kolasinac has a fitness concern after limping off against Canada but is expected to start at left back.

What is the Group B standing entering Thursday? After Matchday 1, all four Group B teams — Switzerland, Bosnia, Canada and Qatar — are level on 1 point each. Switzerland currently sit bottom on goal difference after their 94th-minute own-goal equaliser against Qatar. A win today sends Switzerland top of Group B. Bosnia know three points would be a statement result heading into the decisive final matchday. Canada vs Qatar kicks off simultaneously at 6 PM ET.