Czechia vs South Africa Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Today?
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Czechia vs South Africa: Who Will Score the First Goal?
Schick the unanimous first scorer pick, Krejčí the set-piece value repeat, Souček the aerial long-shot, Foster the only South Africa dart — full FanDuel first goalscorer odds, expert picks and analysis for Group A's must-win clash in Atlanta.
In a match where Czechia are expected to control possession, press South Africa's reshuffled backline from the first whistle and deliver Coufal's set pieces repeatedly into the box, the first goalscorer market narrows significantly to one side's attacking options. Patrik Schick at approximately +280 is the clear first-scorer pick — the same unanimous expert logic that makes him the +140 anytime favourite also makes him the most likely first scorer. Krejčí at +700 is the set-piece repeat value, Souček at +800 the aerial long-shot, and Foster at +900 the only realistic South Africa first-scorer dart.
Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Estimated from confirmed anytime board. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board
*First scorer odds estimated from FanDuel anytime board. Schick +140 anytime confirmed by Sports Interaction. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
📋 Confirmed Lineups (ESPN)
⭐ Pick #1: Patrik Schick — First Scorer ~+280
The first scorer logic for Schick is the same logic that makes him the +140 anytime favourite — but with additional weight from the opening-goal structure of this match. Czechia will carry the game, press high, and deliver from Coufal's set pieces repeatedly. When the opening goal arrives, the most likely scenario is either a Coufal delivery to the box or a direct Schick run in behind from Šulc's delivery.
PrizePicks confirm that "Czechia will make a concerted effort to get Schick the ball after failing to service the lethal striker" — 11 touches and 0 shots in 90 minutes was a coaching anomaly that will be corrected. Sports Interaction confirm he is "the most dangerous scoring threat on the Czechia side" with 16 Bundesliga goals and 6 international goals in his last 10 appearances. The first scorer case is reinforced by his role as penalty taker: any foul in the area by South Africa's disrupted defensive line — now featuring Okon replacing the suspended Sithole — routes directly to a Schick spot kick. ESPN confirm the tactical setup: "Šulc might have more space to operate in given South Africa will be without their best defensive midfielder, and that could be Czechia's best route to goal." The opening-goal scenario most likely to materialise in Atlanta today is a Šulc throughball or Coufal delivery that Schick converts before the 70-minute mark.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Value Pick: Ladislav Krejčí — First Scorer ~+700
The first scorer case for Krejčí is one of the most structurally compelling plays on today's World Cup slate. He already scored at this tournament — in this exact scenario — from Coufal's long throw. The same mechanism is confirmed to be deployed today, against the same South Africa team, now missing their first-choice centre-back Sithole through suspension.
Czechia will control the ball for the majority of this match — earning corners, free kicks and throw-ins repeatedly, all delivered by Coufal into the box. Krejčí's role is to arrive in the six-yard area from the back three. He did it in the 59th minute against South Korea. Racing Post note he "also scored in the 2-2 playoff draws against Ireland and Denmark" — confirming this is not an accident but a reliable feature of his contribution. At approximately +700 for the player who scored from the exact same set-piece delivery at this tournament one week ago, Krejčí first scorer is the outstanding value play on the board.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Longshot Czech: Tomáš Souček — First Scorer ~+800
Souček had a goal correctly ruled out for offside in the South Korea match — a late arrival from midfield to a Coufal free-kick delivery, the exact mechanism by which Czechia expect to score today. At approximately +800 for first scorer, the implied probability is around 11% — a small stake on what is genuinely the third-most likely opening-goal scenario in this match. If the opening goal comes from a second-phase set piece with Souček arriving on time, +800 is a handsome return. If Schick earns and converts a penalty from the first foul in the area, Souček becomes the pure anytime value play instead.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎲 South Africa Dart: Lyle Foster — First Scorer ~+900
For Foster to be first scorer, South Africa must score first — a low-probability but genuinely possible outcome. Czechia conceded twice against South Korea, including a goal from a low cross and one on the counter-press. Czechia's full-backs push high as they look to create, leaving space in behind for a direct Foster run.
The scenario: Czechia over-commit in attack in the first 30 minutes, Mofokeng wins the ball in midfield, plays directly to Foster in behind the defensive line — Foster one-on-one with Kovář. This has no expert backing but has a genuine physical mechanism. At approximately +900 for the only SA player with Premier League finishing quality, it earns a mention as today's long-odds South Africa dart. Back at small stakes only — this is a pure upset play.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
Unanimous pick · 0 shots vs SKorea → service correction → penalty or aerial
Sports Interaction explicit +140 anytime. Sportscasting: "sharpens the whole card." PrizePicks: "Czechia will make a concerted effort to get Schick the ball." Penalty taker. SA's replacement CB Okon. Value dart: Krejčí ~+700 (already scored WC header from Coufal throw — same delivery today, Sithole suspended, exceptional value at this price). Aerial long-shot: Souček ~+800 (disallowed vs SKorea, 2nd pen taker). SA upset: Foster ~+900 (only realistic SA first-scorer route, back small).
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: First Goalscorer — Czechia vs South Africa
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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