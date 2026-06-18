Czechia vs South Africa Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Today?

Schick the unanimous first scorer pick, Krejčí the set-piece value repeat, Souček the aerial long-shot, Foster the only South Africa dart — full FanDuel first goalscorer odds, expert picks and analysis for Group A's must-win clash in Atlanta.

🚨 SUSPENDED: Sphephelo Sithole (CB) & Themba Zwane (CM) — red cards vs Mexico. SA's first goalscorer options are almost exclusively limited to Lyle Foster.

CONTEXT: 🇨🇿 Krejčí scored 59' header from Coufal throw vs SKorea 🇨🇿 Schick 0 shots vs SKorea — team correcting this today 🇿🇦 0.07 xG vs Mexico — lowest at tournament 🇿🇦 3 shots total vs Mexico · 2 touches in opp box

In a match where Czechia are expected to control possession, press South Africa's reshuffled backline from the first whistle and deliver Coufal's set pieces repeatedly into the box, the first goalscorer market narrows significantly to one side's attacking options. Patrik Schick at approximately +280 is the clear first-scorer pick — the same unanimous expert logic that makes him the +140 anytime favourite also makes him the most likely first scorer. Krejčí at +700 is the set-piece repeat value, Souček at +800 the aerial long-shot, and Foster at +900 the only realistic South Africa first-scorer dart.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Estimated from confirmed anytime board. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board

Player 1st Any Patrik Schick ⭐ 🇨🇿 CZE · ST · Bayer Leverkusen · 26 goals/54 caps · penalty taker · 16 BL goals ~+280 +140 Ladislav Krejčí © 🇨🇿 CZE · CB · Sparta Prague · already scored WC header · Coufal throw specialist ~+700 ~+350 Tomáš Souček 🇨🇿 CZE · CM · West Ham · header disallowed offside vs SKorea · 2nd pen taker ~+800 ~+400 Adam Hlozek 🇨🇿 CZE · ST · Hoffenheim · starting alongside Schick today · injury return ~+850 ~+420 Pavel Šulc 🇨🇿 CZE · CAM · Olympique Lyon · creative link man behind Schick/Hlozek ~+1000 ~+500 Lyle Foster 🎲 🇿🇦 RSA · ST · Burnley · SA's only realistic route to first goal ~+900 ~+450 Relebohile Mofokeng 🇿🇦 RSA · AM · Orlando Pirates · 18yo · SA's most dynamic option behind Foster ~+1400 ~+700 Oswin Appollis 🇿🇦 RSA · LW · Polokwane City · SA set-piece taker · limited open-play thread ~+1600 ~+800

*First scorer odds estimated from FanDuel anytime board. Schick +140 anytime confirmed by Sports Interaction. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

📋 Confirmed Lineups (ESPN)

🇨🇿 Czechia — 3-4-2-1 · Koubek ESPN CONFIRMED GK: Kovář (Man Utd) | DEF: Chaloupek · Hranáč · Krejčí © (Sparta Prague) MID: Coufal (West Ham) · Sojka · Souček (West Ham) · Zelený CAM: Šulc (Lyon) ST: Hlozek (Hoffenheim) · Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) Set-piece delivery: Coufal (3 corners/free kicks confirmed, RotoWire). 1st penalty taker: Schick. 2nd: Souček. Hlozek the only change from SKorea XI — beIN Sports confirmed. The opening-goal blueprint: Coufal corner/free kick → Krejčí, Souček or Schick arriving aerially. Schick had 0 shots vs SKorea — PrizePicks confirm Czechia "will make a concerted effort" to fix this today. 🇿🇦 South Africa — 4-2-3-1 · Broos ESPN CONFIRMED GK: Williams © (Mamelodi Sundowns) DEF: Modiba · Mbokazi · Okon ★ · Mudau ★ replaces suspended Sithole CM: Adams (Brighton) · Mokoena (Sundowns) ATT: Appollis · Mofokeng · Sebelebele ★ ★ replaces suspended Zwane ST: Lyle Foster (Burnley) 🚨 SUSPENDED: Sithole (CB) + Zwane (CM). SA created 0.07 xG vs Mexico — the tournament's lowest. 3 shots. 2 touches in opposition box. Broos shifts to 4-2-3-1 — SA must attack with very limited personnel. First-scorer scenario for SA: Czechia over-commit in attack → counter → Foster in behind. Mofokeng (18) is the only player capable of creating from nothing.

⭐ Pick #1: Patrik Schick — First Scorer ~+280

Patrik Schick Czechia ST · Bayer Leverkusen · 26 goals in 54 caps · 1st penalty taker 1st Goal ~+280 Anytime +140 Sports Interaction: +140 anytime — #1 explicit pick for match Sportscasting: "prop that sharpens the whole card" 26 goals/54 caps — Czechia all-time active leading scorer 16 Bundesliga goals for Bayer Leverkusen in 2025-26 6 goals in last 5 pre-WC games (PrizePicks confirmed) Had 0 shots vs SKorea — deliberate service correction today 1st penalty taker — any SA foul in box opens goal route SA replacement CB Okon — less experienced than Sithole The first scorer logic for Schick is the same logic that makes him the +140 anytime favourite — but with additional weight from the opening-goal structure of this match. Czechia will carry the game, press high, and deliver from Coufal's set pieces repeatedly. When the opening goal arrives, the most likely scenario is either a Coufal delivery to the box or a direct Schick run in behind from Šulc's delivery. PrizePicks confirm that "Czechia will make a concerted effort to get Schick the ball after failing to service the lethal striker" — 11 touches and 0 shots in 90 minutes was a coaching anomaly that will be corrected. Sports Interaction confirm he is "the most dangerous scoring threat on the Czechia side" with 16 Bundesliga goals and 6 international goals in his last 10 appearances. The first scorer case is reinforced by his role as penalty taker: any foul in the area by South Africa's disrupted defensive line — now featuring Okon replacing the suspended Sithole — routes directly to a Schick spot kick. ESPN confirm the tactical setup: "Šulc might have more space to operate in given South Africa will be without their best defensive midfielder, and that could be Czechia's best route to goal." The opening-goal scenario most likely to materialise in Atlanta today is a Šulc throughball or Coufal delivery that Schick converts before the 70-minute mark.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Schick First Scorer (~+280)

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💎 Value Pick: Ladislav Krejčí — First Scorer ~+700

Ladislav Krejčí © Czechia CB/captain · Sparta Prague · scored WC header vs SKorea 1st Goal ~+700 Anytime ~+350 Scored 59th-minute header vs SKorea from Coufal throw Same delivery system — Coufal corner/throw today Scored in 2-2 WC qualifying playoffs vs Ireland and Denmark SA's Sithole suspended — replacement Okon less aerially dominant Czechia likely to earn 8-12 set pieces in a game they control The first scorer case for Krejčí is one of the most structurally compelling plays on today's World Cup slate. He already scored at this tournament — in this exact scenario — from Coufal's long throw. The same mechanism is confirmed to be deployed today, against the same South Africa team, now missing their first-choice centre-back Sithole through suspension. Czechia will control the ball for the majority of this match — earning corners, free kicks and throw-ins repeatedly, all delivered by Coufal into the box. Krejčí's role is to arrive in the six-yard area from the back three. He did it in the 59th minute against South Korea. Racing Post note he "also scored in the 2-2 playoff draws against Ireland and Denmark" — confirming this is not an accident but a reliable feature of his contribution. At approximately +700 for the player who scored from the exact same set-piece delivery at this tournament one week ago, Krejčí first scorer is the outstanding value play on the board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Krejčí First Scorer (~+700)

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🎯 Longshot Czech: Tomáš Souček — First Scorer ~+800

Tomáš Souček Czechia CM · West Ham · header disallowed vs SKorea · 2nd penalty taker 1st Goal ~+800 Anytime ~+400 Had a header disallowed for offside vs South Korea Arrives late from CM — opening goal scenario viable 2nd penalty taker confirmed (RotoWire) SA's set-piece defensive shape disrupted by suspensions Souček had a goal correctly ruled out for offside in the South Korea match — a late arrival from midfield to a Coufal free-kick delivery, the exact mechanism by which Czechia expect to score today. At approximately +800 for first scorer, the implied probability is around 11% — a small stake on what is genuinely the third-most likely opening-goal scenario in this match. If the opening goal comes from a second-phase set piece with Souček arriving on time, +800 is a handsome return. If Schick earns and converts a penalty from the first foul in the area, Souček becomes the pure anytime value play instead.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Souček First Scorer (~+800)

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🎲 South Africa Dart: Lyle Foster — First Scorer ~+900

Lyle Foster South Africa ST · Burnley (PL) · SA's only genuine first-scorer option 1st Goal ~+900 Anytime ~+450 Burnley PL striker — highest quality SA attacker on the pitch Broos attacks today — 4-2-3-1 rather than 5-3-2 Czechia conceded twice vs SKorea — vulnerabilities exist Foster first scorer = SA score first — live if unlikely scenario RotoWire: SA will "throw bodies forward" creating counter threat For Foster to be first scorer, South Africa must score first — a low-probability but genuinely possible outcome. Czechia conceded twice against South Korea, including a goal from a low cross and one on the counter-press. Czechia's full-backs push high as they look to create, leaving space in behind for a direct Foster run. The scenario: Czechia over-commit in attack in the first 30 minutes, Mofokeng wins the ball in midfield, plays directly to Foster in behind the defensive line — Foster one-on-one with Kovář. This has no expert backing but has a genuine physical mechanism. At approximately +900 for the only SA player with Premier League finishing quality, it earns a mention as today's long-odds South Africa dart. Back at small stakes only — this is a pure upset play.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Foster First Scorer (~+900)

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🔮 Prediction: Czechia 1-0 South Africa — First goal: Schick or Krejčí from a Coufal delivery First Goal: Patrik Schick ~+280 🇨🇿

Unanimous pick · 0 shots vs SKorea → service correction → penalty or aerial Sports Interaction explicit +140 anytime. Sportscasting: "sharpens the whole card." PrizePicks: "Czechia will make a concerted effort to get Schick the ball." Penalty taker. SA's replacement CB Okon. Value dart: Krejčí ~+700 (already scored WC header from Coufal throw — same delivery today, Sithole suspended, exceptional value at this price). Aerial long-shot: Souček ~+800 (disallowed vs SKorea, 2nd pen taker). SA upset: Foster ~+900 (only realistic SA first-scorer route, back small).

Czechia vs South Africa · First Goalscorer · Noon ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta ⭐ Schick First Scorer Unanimous pick · Sports Interaction anytime explicit · penalty taker · 16 BL goals ~+280 💎 Krejčí First Scorer Outstanding value · already scored WC header · Coufal delivery · Sithole SUSP ~+700 🎯 Souček First Scorer Header disallowed vs SKorea · 2nd pen taker · aerial from Coufal delivery ~+800 🎲 Foster First Scorer (RSA) SA dart · only viable RSA route · back small only · Czechia not impenetrable ~+900

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet First Goalscorer Props — Czechia vs South Africa Schick ~+280 · Krejčí ~+700 · Souček ~+800 · Foster ~+900

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FAQ: First Goalscorer — Czechia vs South Africa

Who is most likely to score first in Czechia vs South Africa? Patrik Schick at approximately +280 first scorer is the unanimous expert pick. The same logic that makes him the +140 anytime favourite drives the first-scorer play: Sports Interaction confirm him as their explicit anytime pick, Sportscasting identify him as the "prop that sharpens the whole card," and PrizePicks confirm the entire Czechia coaching staff will intentionally correct the 0-shot anomaly from the South Korea opener. With 16 Bundesliga goals, 26 international caps, and status as Czechia's designated penalty taker, Schick is the clearest first-scorer value on today's World Cup slate. The outstanding alternative is Krejčí at approximately +700 — who already scored a header from Coufal's delivery against South Korea, using the exact same set-piece system Czechia will deploy today against a South Africa backline now missing their suspended first-choice centre-back Sithole.

Why is Krejčí such good value at +700 for first scorer? Krejčí scored the opening goal of Czechia's World Cup campaign with a 59th-minute header from Vladimír Coufal's long throw against South Korea — the identical delivery mechanism Czechia will use today. South Africa's first-choice centre-back Sphephelo Sithole is suspended after his red card against Mexico, replaced by the less experienced Ime Okon. Racing Post confirm Krejčí also scored in the 2-2 playoff draws against both Ireland and Denmark, making set-piece headers a consistent output. At approximately +700 first scorer — implying around 12.5% probability — Krejčí is outstanding value for the player who scored from this exact situation one week ago.

What are the Czechia vs South Africa FanDuel odds? Czechia are -132 on the FanDuel money line, South Africa at +363, draw at +268. Under 2.5 goals is -130, Over roughly +100. Kalshi gives Czechia a 55% win probability. Patrik Schick is +140 anytime scorer per Sports Interaction's confirmed explicit pick. South Africa are missing Sithole (CB) and Zwane (CM), both red-carded vs Mexico. Referee: Tori Penso (USA).