Switzerland vs Bosnia Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today
Subscribe to our newsletter
Switzerland vs Bosnia: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets
Embolo +140 the unanimous expert pick, Ndoye the volume-shot value, Vargas the set-piece specialist, Demirovic the only realistic Bosnia route — full FanDuel anytime board, analysis and picks for Group B's must-win at SoFi Stadium.
Switzerland generated 26 shots and an xG of 3.20 against Qatar — the second-highest xG figure recorded at this World Cup — and converted just one penalty. Against a Bosnia side missing key attacking personnel and facing pressure to attack themselves, the Swiss forwards are due a significant correction. Breel Embolo at +140 is the unanimous anytime pick from FanDuel Research and FOX Sports. Dan Ndoye at ~+240 is the volume-shot value, Ruben Vargas the set-piece delivery specialist with a goal route at ~+280, and Ermedin Demirovic at ~+360 the only realistic Bosnia anytime option.
Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Cross-referenced with FanDuel Research, FOX Sports, RotoWire, Covers, SportsLine. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
⚽ Anytime Goalscorer — Full Board
*Embolo +140 anytime confirmed via FOX Sports FanDuel. All other odds estimated from FanDuel board. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Pick #1: Breel Embolo — Anytime +140
FanDuel Research make Embolo their explicit anytime pick — the only player prop they name in today's preview: "Embolo is Switzerland's most dangerous attacking weapon and a constant threat in transition. His combination of strength, pace, and finishing ability makes him difficult for defenders to handle. In a match where chances may be limited, Embolo has the athleticism and creativity to make the net bulge. Him to score is my favorite player prop in this match."
FOX Sports confirm his +140 anytime price as their explicit pick on FanDuel's platform. Covers describe him as "something of a tournament specialist" — he scored at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and at Euro 2020. He is the second designated penalty taker behind Xhaka, meaning any foul in the area routes directly to an Embolo goal if Xhaka has already been substituted or injured. Switzerland created 26 shots with an xG of 3.20 against Qatar but only scored once — the finishing correction against a more open Bosnia side, who must also attack, makes Embolo the single most bankable anytime prop on today's World Cup slate. SoFi Stadium's cool 73°F enclosed conditions eliminate the late fatigue that hurt Switzerland against Qatar in the Santa Clara heat.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Volume Value: Dan Ndoye — Anytime ~+240
Dan Ndoye is the single player most overdue a goal based on shot volume at this World Cup. He fired 6 shots against Qatar — the joint-most of any Swiss player — and converted none. FOX Sports explicitly name him alongside Embolo as one of the two players who "will ask a lot of questions" of the Bosnia defence today.
At approximately +240, Ndoye's anytime odds reflect the fact that he plays from the right wing rather than centrally — but they underweight the sheer volume of attempts he generates. Bosnia's left back Sead Kolasinac has a fitness concern after limping off against Canada, meaning the defensive cover on the side Ndoye attacks is compromised. Ndoye cutting inside onto his left foot from the right channel is the most direct route to shots in this Switzerland attack after Embolo's central position. At approximately +240 for a player who generated 6 shots last game with zero converted, this is one of the cleaner value plays on the Swiss anytime board.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Set-Piece Specialist: Ruben Vargas — Anytime ~+280
Ruben Vargas is Switzerland's primary set-piece delivery man — confirmed by RotoWire as taking 6 corners and free kicks against Qatar, the most of any Swiss player. He operates from the left wing, creating both set-piece deliveries from deep and direct-play opportunities cutting inside onto his stronger right foot.
Covers note "promising signs from Vargas" in the opener, suggesting his influence was understated relative to his contribution. Against a Bosnia side that must defend deep and will concede repeated set-piece situations — particularly with Kolasinac less than fully fit and their midfield block liable to foul Switzerland's driving runners — Vargas will earn multiple delivery opportunities. After each corner or free kick he will move into secondary positions around the box. At approximately +280, Vargas is the value play for bettors who want Swiss exposure at longer odds than Embolo's +140, with a genuine goal route both from open play and second-phase set pieces.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎲 Bosnia Dart: Ermedin Demirovic — Anytime ~+360
With Džeko doubtful and Tabakovic also not projected to start, Ermedin Demirovic carries Bosnia's primary attacking burden. A Bundesliga-proven striker at VfB Stuttgart, he is the most technically complete outfield player in the Bosnia squad after the ageing Džeko — and in terms of physical peak, significantly the better option for the transition game Barbarez will deploy.
The Bosnia goal scenario is clear: Switzerland's full-backs push high throughout, Barbarez instructs rapid transitions, Dedic's pace down the right channel creates space, and Demirovic arrives centrally to receive and finish. Goal.com confirm this mechanism: "When Bosnia wins the ball, the transition must be immediate — rapidly release the pace of Dedić to expose the spaces left behind by Switzerland's advancing full-backs." SportsLine's Eimer leans Over 2.5 goals, implying Bosnia score. Switzerland conceded in the 94th minute against Qatar — their concentration when protecting a lead is not perfect. At approximately +360 for Bosnia's best available striker, Demirovic anytime is the value Bosnia dart in what should be a high-scoring match.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FanDuel Research + FOX Sports explicit · scored vs Qatar · tournament specialist
FanDuel Research explicit: "favorite player prop in this match." FOX Sports explicit +140. Already scored pen vs Qatar. 2nd penalty taker. xG 3.20 correction due. SoFi cool conditions for full-press 90 minutes. Volume value: Ndoye ~+240 (6 shots/0 goals vs Qatar · Kolasinac less than 100% opposite). Set-piece specialist: Vargas ~+280 (6 deliveries vs Qatar · cuts inside · second-phase positions). Bosnia dart: Demirovic ~+360 (BL striker · leads BIH attack · Dzeko doubtful · SUI conceded 94' vs Qatar · Eimer Over 2.5 lean).
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer — Switzerland vs Bosnia
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.