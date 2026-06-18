Switzerland vs Bosnia Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today

Embolo +140 the unanimous expert pick, Ndoye the volume-shot value, Vargas the set-piece specialist, Demirovic the only realistic Bosnia route — full FanDuel anytime board, analysis and picks for Group B's must-win at SoFi Stadium.

⚠️ DZEKO DOUBTFUL: Edin Džeko (shoulder) not projected to start — Demirovic & Lukic the predicted BIH strike pair. Tabakovic also doubtful. Kolasinac fitness concern. Celik OUT.

CONTEXT: 🇨🇭 Embolo +140 · FanDuel Research + FOX Sports "favorite prop" 🇨🇭 Ndoye 6 shots vs Qatar · Vargas 6 set-piece deliveries 🇧🇦 Demirovic — best BIH scorer if Dzeko out 🇧🇦 xG 3.20 for SUI vs Qatar · goals coming today

Switzerland generated 26 shots and an xG of 3.20 against Qatar — the second-highest xG figure recorded at this World Cup — and converted just one penalty. Against a Bosnia side missing key attacking personnel and facing pressure to attack themselves, the Swiss forwards are due a significant correction. Breel Embolo at +140 is the unanimous anytime pick from FanDuel Research and FOX Sports. Dan Ndoye at ~+240 is the volume-shot value, Ruben Vargas the set-piece delivery specialist with a goal route at ~+280, and Ermedin Demirovic at ~+360 the only realistic Bosnia anytime option.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Cross-referenced with FanDuel Research, FOX Sports, RotoWire, Covers, SportsLine. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer — Full Board

Player Any 1st Breel Embolo ⭐ 🇨🇭 SUI · ST · Monaco · scored pen vs Qatar · 2nd pen taker · tournament specialist +140 ~+280 Dan Ndoye 🇨🇭 SUI · RW · Bologna · fired 6 shots vs Qatar — joint-most on Switzerland ~+240 ~+480 Ruben Vargas 🇨🇭 SUI · LW · Augsburg · 6 set-piece deliveries vs Qatar · corners/free kicks taker ~+280 ~+560 Granit Xhaka © 🇨🇭 SUI · CM · Bayer Leverkusen · 1st penalty taker · midfield engine · 146 caps ~+380 ~+760 Michel Aebischer 🇨🇭 SUI · CM · Bologna · late box-runner · set-piece aerial threat · dynamic ~+420 ~+840 Ermedin Demirovic 🎲 🇧🇦 BIH · ST · VfB Stuttgart · best BIH scorer if Dzeko absent · physical play ~+360 ~+720 Jovo Lukic 🇧🇦 BIH · ST · Hajduk Split · scored vs Canada from set piece · pairs with Demirovic ~+500 ~+1000 Edin Džeko ⚠️ 🇧🇦 BIH · ST · PAOK · shoulder doubtful · 73 BIH goals / 148 caps · if he starts ~+450 ~+900 Esmir Bajraktarevic 🇧🇦 BIH · LM · New England Revolution · set-piece delivery · wide threat ~+650 ~+1300

*Embolo +140 anytime confirmed via FOX Sports FanDuel. All other odds estimated from FanDuel board. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇭 Switzerland — 4-3-3 · Murat Yakin NO INJURIES GK: Kobel (Dortmund) | DEF: Zakaria · Akanji (Man City) · Elvedi · Rodriguez MID: Freuler · Xhaka © (Leverkusen) · Aebischer FWD: Ndoye (Bologna) · Embolo (Monaco) · Vargas (Augsburg) Set-piece delivery: Ruben Vargas (6 corners/free kicks — most at tournament, RotoWire confirmed). Penalty taker: Xhaka, then Embolo. No injuries. Same XI as Qatar expected. Switzerland created 26 shots (xG 3.20) vs Qatar — correction in front of goal due today. Dan Ndoye fired 6 shots vs Qatar with zero goals. Bench: Okafor, Amdouni, Jashari, Sow, Manzambi. 🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina — 4-4-2 · Sergej Barbarez DZEKO DOUBT GK: Vasilj | DEF: Dedic (Benfica) · Katic · Muharemovic · Kolasinac © ⚠️ MID: Bajraktarevic · Tahirovic · Basic · Memic FWD: Demirovic (VfB Stuttgart) · Lukic ⚠️ DOUBTFUL: Džeko (shoulder — sat out vs Canada). ⚠️ Tabakovic doubtful. ⚠️ Kolasinac fitness concern (limped off vs Canada, expected to start). OUT: Čelik (replaced by Malic). Unbeaten 9 straight — last 6 ALL draws. Last 4 competitive games all 1-1. Lukic scored vs Canada from a set piece. Set-piece takers: Bajraktarevic, Basic, Dedic (RotoWire).

⭐ Pick #1: Breel Embolo — Anytime +140

Breel Embolo Switzerland ST · Monaco · scored pen vs Qatar · 2nd penalty taker Anytime +140 1st Goal ~+280 FanDuel Research: "favorite player prop in this match" — explicit FOX Sports FanDuel: +140 anytime — explicit confirmed pick Already scored at this World Cup — penalty vs Qatar 2nd designated penalty taker (confirmed RotoWire) Covers: "tournament specialist" — scored at 2 previous World Cups Switzerland 26 shots vs Qatar — finishing correction due today Bosnia missing Džeko (doubtful), Tabakovic (doubtful) SoFi Stadium 73°F cool conditions — full-press intensity all game FanDuel Research make Embolo their explicit anytime pick — the only player prop they name in today's preview: "Embolo is Switzerland's most dangerous attacking weapon and a constant threat in transition. His combination of strength, pace, and finishing ability makes him difficult for defenders to handle. In a match where chances may be limited, Embolo has the athleticism and creativity to make the net bulge. Him to score is my favorite player prop in this match." FOX Sports confirm his +140 anytime price as their explicit pick on FanDuel's platform. Covers describe him as "something of a tournament specialist" — he scored at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and at Euro 2020. He is the second designated penalty taker behind Xhaka, meaning any foul in the area routes directly to an Embolo goal if Xhaka has already been substituted or injured. Switzerland created 26 shots with an xG of 3.20 against Qatar but only scored once — the finishing correction against a more open Bosnia side, who must also attack, makes Embolo the single most bankable anytime prop on today's World Cup slate. SoFi Stadium's cool 73°F enclosed conditions eliminate the late fatigue that hurt Switzerland against Qatar in the Santa Clara heat.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Embolo Anytime (+140)

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💎 Volume Value: Dan Ndoye — Anytime ~+240

Dan Ndoye Switzerland RW · Bologna · 6 shots vs Qatar · 0 goals · correction due Anytime ~+240 6 shots vs Qatar — joint-most on Switzerland · zero converted FOX Sports: "Embolo, Dan Ndoye and Switzerland will ask a lot of questions" Covers explicitly name Ndoye as a key Swiss attacking weapon today Right wing — cuts inside onto stronger foot · creating shooting angles Bosnia's Kolasinac at LB has fitness concern — reduced cover opposite Switzerland's high shot volumes — conversion correction overdue Dan Ndoye is the single player most overdue a goal based on shot volume at this World Cup. He fired 6 shots against Qatar — the joint-most of any Swiss player — and converted none. FOX Sports explicitly name him alongside Embolo as one of the two players who "will ask a lot of questions" of the Bosnia defence today. At approximately +240, Ndoye's anytime odds reflect the fact that he plays from the right wing rather than centrally — but they underweight the sheer volume of attempts he generates. Bosnia's left back Sead Kolasinac has a fitness concern after limping off against Canada, meaning the defensive cover on the side Ndoye attacks is compromised. Ndoye cutting inside onto his left foot from the right channel is the most direct route to shots in this Switzerland attack after Embolo's central position. At approximately +240 for a player who generated 6 shots last game with zero converted, this is one of the cleaner value plays on the Swiss anytime board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Ndoye Anytime (~+240)

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🎯 Set-Piece Specialist: Ruben Vargas — Anytime ~+280

Ruben Vargas Switzerland LW · Augsburg · 6 set-piece deliveries vs Qatar · corners/free kicks taker Anytime ~+280 Primary set-piece delivery: 6 corners/free kicks vs Qatar — most on SUI Left wing — direct threat cutting inside onto right foot Covers: "promising signs from Vargas" in the Qatar match Arrives in second-phase box positions after own deliveries SUI earn 8-12 set pieces in possession-dominant games Ruben Vargas is Switzerland's primary set-piece delivery man — confirmed by RotoWire as taking 6 corners and free kicks against Qatar, the most of any Swiss player. He operates from the left wing, creating both set-piece deliveries from deep and direct-play opportunities cutting inside onto his stronger right foot. Covers note "promising signs from Vargas" in the opener, suggesting his influence was understated relative to his contribution. Against a Bosnia side that must defend deep and will concede repeated set-piece situations — particularly with Kolasinac less than fully fit and their midfield block liable to foul Switzerland's driving runners — Vargas will earn multiple delivery opportunities. After each corner or free kick he will move into secondary positions around the box. At approximately +280, Vargas is the value play for bettors who want Swiss exposure at longer odds than Embolo's +140, with a genuine goal route both from open play and second-phase set pieces.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Vargas Anytime (~+280)

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🎲 Bosnia Dart: Ermedin Demirovic — Anytime ~+360

Ermedin Demirovic Bosnia ST · VfB Stuttgart · BIH's best scorer with Džeko doubtful Anytime ~+360 VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga striker — highest BL finishing quality in BIH squad Dzeko doubtful — Demirovic leads attack today with Lukic Bosnia's last 10 games avg 3.0 goals per game — both teams score Goal.com: rapid transitions to exploit Swiss full-back spaces SportsLine Eimer: Over 2.5 goals lean — Bosnia expected to contribute Switzerland conceded in 94' vs Qatar — late defensive concentration issue With Džeko doubtful and Tabakovic also not projected to start, Ermedin Demirovic carries Bosnia's primary attacking burden. A Bundesliga-proven striker at VfB Stuttgart, he is the most technically complete outfield player in the Bosnia squad after the ageing Džeko — and in terms of physical peak, significantly the better option for the transition game Barbarez will deploy. The Bosnia goal scenario is clear: Switzerland's full-backs push high throughout, Barbarez instructs rapid transitions, Dedic's pace down the right channel creates space, and Demirovic arrives centrally to receive and finish. Goal.com confirm this mechanism: "When Bosnia wins the ball, the transition must be immediate — rapidly release the pace of Dedić to expose the spaces left behind by Switzerland's advancing full-backs." SportsLine's Eimer leans Over 2.5 goals, implying Bosnia score. Switzerland conceded in the 94th minute against Qatar — their concentration when protecting a lead is not perfect. At approximately +360 for Bosnia's best available striker, Demirovic anytime is the value Bosnia dart in what should be a high-scoring match.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Demirovic Anytime (~+360)

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🔮 Prediction: Switzerland 2-1 Bosnia (RotoWire) — Embolo, Ndoye, Demirovic Top Pick: Embolo Anytime +140 🇨🇭

FanDuel Research + FOX Sports explicit · scored vs Qatar · tournament specialist FanDuel Research explicit: "favorite player prop in this match." FOX Sports explicit +140. Already scored pen vs Qatar. 2nd penalty taker. xG 3.20 correction due. SoFi cool conditions for full-press 90 minutes. Volume value: Ndoye ~+240 (6 shots/0 goals vs Qatar · Kolasinac less than 100% opposite). Set-piece specialist: Vargas ~+280 (6 deliveries vs Qatar · cuts inside · second-phase positions). Bosnia dart: Demirovic ~+360 (BL striker · leads BIH attack · Dzeko doubtful · SUI conceded 94' vs Qatar · Eimer Over 2.5 lean).

Switzerland vs Bosnia · Anytime Goalscorer · 3 PM ET · SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles ⭐ Embolo Anytime FanDuel Research + FOX Sports explicit · scored vs Qatar · pen taker · tournament specialist +140 💎 Ndoye Anytime Volume value · 6 shots/0 goals vs Qatar · correction due · Kolasinac less than 100% ~+240 🎯 Vargas Anytime Set-piece delivery specialist · 6 FK/corners vs Qatar · cuts inside · second-phase ~+280 🎲 Demirovic Anytime (BIH) Bosnia dart · BL striker · Dzeko doubtful · SUI conceded 94' vs Qatar · Eimer Over lean ~+360

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props — Switzerland vs Bosnia Embolo +140 · Ndoye ~+240 · Vargas ~+280 · Demirovic ~+360

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FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer — Switzerland vs Bosnia

Who is most likely to score anytime in Switzerland vs Bosnia Herzegovina? Breel Embolo at +140 is the unanimous expert anytime goalscorer pick. FanDuel Research name him explicitly as their "favorite player prop in this match," and FOX Sports confirm his +140 anytime price as their explicit pick. He already scored at this tournament — converting a penalty against Qatar — and is Switzerland's second designated penalty taker behind Granit Xhaka. Covers describe him as "something of a tournament specialist" having scored at two previous World Cups. Switzerland generated an xG of 3.20 against Qatar (second-highest at this tournament) with only one goal converted from 26 shots — the finishing correction against a more open Bosnia side makes Embolo the single most bankable anytime prop today. The value play behind him is Dan Ndoye at approximately +240, who fired 6 shots against Qatar with zero converted — the most shots of any Swiss forward with the biggest statistical correction outstanding.

Why is Dan Ndoye good value at ~+240 for anytime scorer? Dan Ndoye fired 6 shots against Qatar — the joint-most of any Swiss player — and converted zero. FOX Sports explicitly name him alongside Embolo as one of the players who "will ask a lot of questions" of the Bosnia defence. His position on the right wing, cutting inside onto his left foot, generates the highest raw shot volume of any Swiss wide forward. Bosnia's left back Sead Kolasinac has a fitness concern after limping off against Canada, meaning the defensive cover on the side Ndoye attacks is compromised. At approximately +240 for a player who generated 6 shots last game with zero converted, Ndoye's odds underweight the volume of opportunities he will generate in a game where Switzerland are expected to dominate possession.

What are the FanDuel odds for Switzerland vs Bosnia Herzegovina? Switzerland are -188 on the FanDuel money line, Bosnia at +506, draw at +310. Over 2.5 goals is +100, Under is -123. Breel Embolo anytime is +140 (confirmed via FOX Sports FanDuel explicit pick). BTTS Yes is +105. All four Group B teams are level on 1 point after Matchday 1.